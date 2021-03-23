The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•entering auto on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone broke her vehicle window and took her purse.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where officers attempted to check on a juvenile after an unusual encounter at a hair salon.
•welfare check on Poplar Springs Rd. where officers checked on a woman after she made a comment to a friend about her boyfriend being abusive. The woman said she was OK and that the text was taken out-of-context.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where officers were called for a juvenile driving a golf cart on the road.
•agency assist on Reece Dr. where officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department with locating a man.
•civil matter on Hwy. 332 where a man said someone accused him of stealing and switching parts on an axle.
•welfare check on Hammond Rd. where officers checked on a family after a delivery driver said children who were playing in the yard said they were unable to wake their mother. The mother said she'd been up all night with the baby and had fallen asleep. The report was referred to the Department of Family and Children Services.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was parked outside a business entrance.
•suspicious activity on Maddox Rd. where someone heard gunshots.
•welfare check on Guy Maddox Rd. where officers attempted to check on a missing woman, but weren't able to find her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone sat outside a store for an extended period of time.
•criminal trespass on McNeal Rd. where a man found a deer stand on his property.
•civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where family members argued over a grave site.
•welfare check on Remington Park Dr. where officers checked on an elderly woman who had missed an appointment.
•information on Arbor Tr. where a woman said her ex-husband messaged her about refinancing her house and she told him not to contact her about the matter.
•theft by taking on Brannon Dr. where someone reported a stolen four-wheeler.
•theft by taking on Poplar Springs Rd. where a woman reported her juvenile son took money.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where a man smoked marijuana and became paranoid.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man slept in a vehicle while his wife worked.
•theft by taking on Wehunt Rd. where a man reported a watch was stolen.
•theft by taking on Brannon Dr. where a man reported a stolen trailer hitch.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Antrim Glen Dr. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where someone reported a truck parked at a residence and a ladder leaning against the house. A man was doing drywall work.
•damage to property on Cedar Ridge Dr. where someone cut down a tree and it fell on a trailer.
•welfare check on Walnut St. where officers checked on a man after his wife couldn't get in touch with him.
•harassing communications on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman reported harassment from an ex-husband.
