The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•noise complaint on Kiley Dr. where someone reported a loud motorcycle.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where a young child found a way to open the back door of a residence and walked outside and to a neighbor's driveway. The mother retrieved the child and said she'd be installing deadlocks on the door.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a single-vehicle wreck involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer.
•dispute on Sells Mill Park where a man and woman argued and the woman left the park with a child.
•noise complaint on Skelton Rd. where someone reported neighbors were shooting firearms.
•damage to a vehicle on Ednaville Rd. where a man lost control of his vehicle and it went down an embankment and struck a stump.
•animal complaint on Garner Rd. where people found two snakes in their kitchen.
•agency assist on Viper Ln. where officers assisted Gwinnett County by looking for a vehicle.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where two men had an argument.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where someone reported a man was lying on the road beside a vehicle.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman came to his residence and yelled at him.
•noise complaint on Blind Brook Cir. where someone reported hearing loud music.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glenn Rd. where someone reported a vehicle had its flashing lights on and pulled into random driveways.
•battery and criminal trespass on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman caused damage to his residence and struck him with a pipe before leaving the scene.
•criminal trespass on Robert Dr. where a woman entered a residence without permission. The resident was able to push her out the door and lock it.
•theft by taking on Caldwell Ln. where a firearm was stolen.
•damage to a vehicle on Briar Wood Ct. where a vehicle struck another, causing damage.
•animal complaint on Ednaville Rd. where someone reported a cow next to the road.
•information on Hwy. 124 West where someone left a lewd note on a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on East Jefferson St. where a door was open on a school bus.
•noise complaint on Traditions Way where someone heard loud noises and officers saw fireworks were being ignited.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a three-vehicle wreck.
•computer trespass on Gold Crest Dr. where a man said someone hacked his eBay account.
•identity fraud on Poplar Springs Rd. where someone tried to file an unemployment claim in a man's name.
•welfare check on Fawn Ct. where officers checked on a woman who didn't show up for work.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported an argument while trying to move belongings.
•mental person on Hampton Cir. where a man reported a woman was rambling after her medications were switched.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where an argument ensued when a woman tried to retrieve belongings.
•mental person on South Hampton Cir. where a woman was transported to the hospital after making claims about someone being shot that weren't true.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported gravel had been slung onto her yard.
•dispute on Legacy Dr. where a couple argued.
•welfare check on Maddox Rd.
•theft of services on Olde Wick Trail where a woman didn't pay workers for a renovation job.
•violation of family violence order on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported a man contacted one of her family members about child visitation and a temporary protection order.
