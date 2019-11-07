The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Boone Rd. where a juvenile said a black passenger vehicle stopped in front of her while she was waiting for the school bus. She ran back into her residence because the situation made her feel uneasy.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman got into an argument with someone and got out of the car, sitting down and using a neighbor's phone to call her mother to come get her.
•damage to property on City Sq. where a vehicle was damaged after one vehicle backed into another.
•damage to property on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where two vehicles were damaged after one vehicle side-swiped another.
•suspicious activity on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone reported a vehicle was parked behind a closed business with its lights on. The driver appeared to be passed out and, when he was awoken, appeared confused. He was pulled out of the vehicle due to recent burglaries and weapons in the vehicle. He told officers he had permission to be there to work on equipment, which was confirmed.
•information on Amber Waves Ave. where a man reported his stepfather had been harassing him and he was worried there might be a confrontation.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman found a pole with a screwdriver in the end of it in her driveway.
•agency assist on Towne Center Pkwy. where a deputy assisted the Gwinnett County sex offender registry unit while attempting to serve a warrant on a man. He was not there.
•civil matter on Clarks Pl. where officers stood on scene while money, a key and garage opener were exchanged.
•suspicious activity on J.D. Brooks Rd. where someone heard gunshots. Someone at the residence said he was just sighting his deer rifle.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where a woman and her boyfriend got into an argument, so she got out of the vehicle with her dog.
•dispute on Poplar Springs Rd. where a man reported vehicles were parking in his yard and along the street.
•theft by deception and fraud on Hwy. 53 where a man purchased a motorcycle, but the card owner it was purchased with later disputed the purchase.
