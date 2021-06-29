The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where a couple had a verbal argument.
•welfare check on I-85 where someone reported a man was riding a bike in the median.
•civil matter and criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor had been on her property while she was out of town.
•deposit account fraud on Michigan Cir. where a man received a fraudulent check from a company.
•civil matter on Davis St. where a renter and a property owner had a dispute.
•hit and run on Ednaville Rd. where a vehicle wrecked and the driver left the scene.
•civil matter on Ward Rd. where a woman said a man locked her out of the house.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a gate damaged a trailer.
•noise complaint on West Jefferson St. where loud music was reported.
•information on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman broke his window.
•suspicious person at Hoschton City Hall where officers made contact with a man who said he was walking to Gainesville. He was given a ride to Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a tractor-trailer damaged another vehicle.
•financial transaction card fraud on Amaranth Tr. where a woman said someone fraudulently used her debit card.
•theft by deception on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man bought $4,500 in gift cards and gave the card information to someone claiming to work for Apple.
•information on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said a man yelled at her son who had recently gotten his driver's license. He also reportedly slammed on his brakes in front of the juvenile's vehicle.
•insurance requirement violation; open container; and taillight violation on Peachtree Rd. where officers stopped a vehicle for a light violation and cited the driver after discovering the vehicle didn't have insurance coverage. A passenger was also cited for having an open container of alcohol.
•theft by taking on I-85 where a skid steer was taken from a job site.
•welfare check on Jefferson Ave. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck. One person was taken to the hospital.
•theft by taking on Mead Ct. where construction materials were taken.
•welfare check on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after officers found her unable to get up.
•agency assist on Kaival Ln. where deputies assisted the Braselton Police Department at a location where several people had warrants.
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover wreck.
•criminal trespass and simple battery on Mandy Ln. where a man said his girlfriend yelled at him.
•theft by taking on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman thought a family member stole her stimulus check.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted EMS with a man who was ultimately taken to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen where someone who was hired to clean carpets and floors went to the wrong address.
•damage to a vehicle on Stoneview Dr. where someone struck a parked vehicle.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted with a two vehicle wreck. One person was taken to the hospital.
•information on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported having issues with a man who had been hanging out with her son.
•simple battery on Sam Freeman Rd. where a woman said a man held her down and later pushed her down stairs.
•harassing communications on Boulder Crest Dr. where a woman reported someone harassed her via phone.
