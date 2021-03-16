The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where neighbors are involved in an ongoing dispute and one of them got upset about being videoed.
•information on Ryans Way where officers did a welfare check on a juvenile who was sick.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assist the Georgia State Patrol with a hit and run.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the GSP with a two-vehicle wreck.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported people were fishing in a neighborhood pond.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported harassment from a neighbor. She said the neighbor placed signs on her vehicle facing them, reading "f--k you, for the last 20 years, all I've done is watched the squirrels, not y'all," and "f--k you and f--k your kids, too." The complainant said the neighbor also threw cow tongue and lungs onto their property.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jefferson Ave. where a woman with cancer was found dead.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man reported misplaced Lorazepam.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers spoke with a woman, who said she'd walked to get away from her house.
•custody dispute on Wilbur Dr.
•theft by deception on Miners Way where a man reported his son was told an account was frozen and would require $2,500 to reopen it.
•civil matter on Chester Way where a man reported a woman's boyfriend was being abusive.
•animal complaint on Kings Dr. where a man reported barking dogs.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle.
•hit and run on I-85 where a man said a vehicle struck his bumper, but didn't stop.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a dump truck rear-ended a vehicle.
•disrupting public schools on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers assisted with a student who disrupted school. The student's parent took the student home.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported finding dog hair by her fence, possibly left by a neighbor with whom she's been in an ongoing dispute with.
•civil matter on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said a business owner was making it difficult for him to retrieve a vehicle.
•civil matter on White St. where a woman wanted a cell phone back from someone she had dated.
•suspicious activity on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported people were fishing on a private lake.
•civil matter on Cooper Bridge Rd. where someone reported two people were looking at a property that was listed for sale.
•dispute on Lena Dr. where a man tried to return a toy gun after a juvenile threw it on his property.
•suspicious activity on Shirley Ct. where a woman saw a man run from the bushes in front of her home.
•theft by taking on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman noticed cash and medication were taken from her belongings.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where someone reported a person was threatening motorists to get away from the median where construction was going on.
•suspicious activity on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle drove by her house multiple times.
•theft by taking on Maddox Rd. where a woman reported a man took a vehicle for a test drive and didn't return. She later called back and said the man had made a payment.
•information and passing in a no passing zone on Hemlock Ct. where someone reported a vehicle passed a school bus.
•suspicious activity on Deer Creek Trail where a woman reported a man who was delivering pine straw took a photo of her and her child.
•noise complaint on Brighton Park Cir. where someone reported loud music.
•dispute on Creekview Dr. where family members argued.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck that resulted in damage to two mailboxes. The vehicles involved were towed.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone reported illegally parked vehicles.
•theft of services on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man made a fraudulent purchase.
•theft by taking on Peal Industrial Ave. where someone reported a trailer was stolen.
