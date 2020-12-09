The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was recently called for the following incidents in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone took a package of medication.
•dispute on Cecil Clark Rd. where someone reported a man was cursing and yelling and threatened a man saying, "I'll knock your teeth down your throat."
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a truck struck a menu board at a drive-thru.
•welfare check on Braselton Farms Tr. where officers checked on someone who contacted a crisis line.
•agency assist on Marshall Clark Rd. where officers were called for an accident. A male driver left the scene and a woman went to a residence to ask for help. Officers later made contact with the man, who admitted to drinking and refused to return to the scene of the accident. He was detained and escorted back to the accident. The Georgia State Patrol was called for the investigation.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where officers were called for a dispute between a man and a woman who suffers from mental health issues. Officers were later called back and the woman was taken to the hospital for mental health issues.
•suspicious activity on East Jefferson St. where a man was sat under a counter inside the post office while waiting for the facility to open.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported vehicles were parked in a parking lot and they smelled of marijuana. Officers made contact with two people, who admitted to smoking the substance, but none was found in the vehicles.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where someone reported a woman was standing on the side of the road.
•theft by taking on Wehunt Rd. where someone took Christmas decorations.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where someone took a catalytic converter.
•information on Winterset Cir. where a woman reported a dog that was constantly barking.
•mental person on Mandy Ln. where a woman was walking with two children and said she had a dream that someone was hurting her. The woman's roommate said she sometimes sees things that aren't there and uses drugs.
•civil matter on Braselton Farms Dr. where two men had a dispute over a pool construction project and one of them took steps from the other's property.
•public drunkenness on Lagree Duck Rd. where a man was seen punching stop signs and punching in the air. He also smelled of alcohol. The man told officers he was exercising. He was ultimately released to a family member.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone reported hearing explosions.
•agency assist on Ward Rd. where officers assisted with a med call.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers saw a vehicle parked in a church parking lot. Open doors were found on two nearby trailers.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a possible argument.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers made contact with the driver of a vehicle that was in a convenience store parking lot. He said he was going to a local hotel. But his license was suspended, so he decided to walk.
•dispute on South Hampton Cir. where a father and son argued and the son reportedly hit his father with a closed fist, but didn't cause an injury. The son also reportedly told the officer, "You kill unarmed black men. Why don't you go get killed by a drug dealer. F--- you. F--- your badge." He was ultimately given a criminal trespass warning.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where officers assisted the GSP.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a person was walking around a business.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was stumbling in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a bicycle was off the roadway.
•agency assist on Dunmar Ln. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after taking a large amount of diet pills.
•damage to property on I-85 where officers were called for a wreck. One person was taken to the hospital. A witness also saw a vehicle flee the scene.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where someone reported a man in a vehicle who appeared to be under the influence. He said he was having issues and needed to vent.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where someone broke a window on a vehicle.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Davenport Rd. where someone reported a phone scam.
•civil matter on Berkley Ln. where a woman said she and her father got into an argument and he threatened to kick her out.
•welfare check on New St. where officers attempted to check on a woman.
•theft by taking on Rainy Ct. where a meter was taken from a construction site.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where officers attempted to make contact with a runaway juvenile, but the juvenile wasn't there.
•hit and run on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said another vehicle side-swiped his vehicle and didn't stop.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Cir. where a juvenile said someone knocked on a window and later fled.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where a seismograph was taken.
•information on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said someone tried to gain access to her accounts.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Rebecca St. where a man said someone contacted him about a loan that he didn't owe.
