The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on Hwy. 332 where a man reported a stolen golf cart, toolbox and game camera.
•agency assist on Howe Cir. where officers transported a man to the hospital after he was found not breathing.
•suspicious activity on Curt Roberts Rd. where someone heard yelling coming from the road.
•dispute on Creekview Dr. where a couple had a dispute.
•simple battery on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman attacked him.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported seeing a vehicle pull into her driveway several times.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman found damage on her vehicle.
•animal complaint on Bradmore Ct. where someone reported cows were out.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers someone reported a woman was lying in a ditch. Officers checked on the woman, who said she was tired and had sat down.
•custody dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where a woman reported her son's father hadn't returned the son on time.
•welfare check on White St. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a gate was left open.
•welfare check on Jefferson Ave. where officers attempted to check on a man in an apartment.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a stolen gun.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was picked up by a Peace Place representative after she was found at a convenience store, acting odd and saying she'd been put out by her abusive boyfriend.
•welfare check on Falcon Way where officers checked on a woman who was OK and had stepped out to exercise.
•suspicious activity on Jaxco Junction where someone reported suspicious activity at the new high school.
•identity fraud on Prescott Pt. where a man said someone used his information to open an account at a credit union.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reported a man was walking in the road.
•dispute and criminal trespass on Kiley Dr. where neighbors argued over fence damage and gave conflicting stories about a physical interaction.
•identity fraud on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a man said someone tried to cash his checks.
•dispute on W. Jefferson St. where neighbors argued over dog baggies being left in a trash can.
•animal complaint on Sam Freeman Rd. where someone reported cows in the roadway.
•juvenile issue of Wicklow Ct. where someone reported juveniles were riding dirt bikes at all hours of the day.
