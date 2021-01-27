The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where a man and woman had an argument.
•damage to property on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported wires had been cut on her vehicle.
•civil matter on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman reported an item she purchased didn't meet her expectations and the company refused to refund the price.
•damage to a vehicle on Wehunt Rd. where debris damaged a vehicle's windshield.
•animal complaint on Joshua Way where someone reported a dog was barking constantly.
•information on Brighton Park Cir. where someone reported vehicles were drag-racing.
•theft by taking on Kiley Dr. where a man reported his deceased wife's phone and wedding ring were missing.
•animal complaint on Evergreen Ct. where someone reported an aggressive dog.
•information on Elias Hayes Rd. where a man reported a property line dispute.
•information on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman thought she left a purse in a business that was closed.
•aggravated cruelty to animals on Walnut Rd. where a man found his dog had been shot multiple times.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was parked on the roadway.
•damage to a vehicle on Chatuge Dr. where a man reported his trailer was side-swiped and later struck.
•suspicious activity on McEver Ln. where a woman reported a man came to the door and requested she send a message to a family member and also made threats.
•animal complaint on Joshua Way where someone reported dogs were left out all day and night.
•dispute on Otter Ln. where neighbors had a dispute and one of them said they were going to cut down their property line trees to show a clear view of his Confederate flag.
•dispute on White St. where a man and woman argued and the woman left.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man walked down the road after his motorcycle broke down.
•suspicious activity; license restriction violation; no license on person; speeding; and taillight violation. Officers stopped a vehicle that was speeding and had a taillight out. The driver didn't have his license on him and wasn't allowed to drive after midnight (per the license restrictions). Officers contacted his parents.
•terroristic threats and acts on Ward Rd. where a woman said a man took a "hit" out on her.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle struck pine straw and the driver lost control of the vehicle. No injuries were reported in this single-vehicle wreck.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle broke down, so a driver moved it to a driveway.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a cow in the roadway.
•harassing communications and suicide threats on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman reported a man texted him, threatening to kill herself on his doorstep. She also reportedly sent pictures of cuts on her body. Officers attempted a welfare check on the woman, but weren't able to make contact.
•information on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported her brother was missing and she received a call from a Canada number demanding $7,000 in ransom.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a woman and her mother-in-law had a dispute.
