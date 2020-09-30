The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•welfare check on Moons Bridge Rd. where officers checked on a man who said he was OK.
•suspicious activity on Miners Way where officers checked on a man who was walking, who said he was looking for his friends.
•damage to property on Kiley Dr. where someone delivering a package jumped on top of a vehicle after a dog chased him. The vehicle's roof was damaged.
•damage to property on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a window was shattered, possibly due to the weather.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man said he sent nude photographs to an underage person. Officers determined the incident occurred in the City of Jefferson and advised the man to contact the Jefferson Police Department.
•suspicious activity on Cherokee Trail where a woman reported a car with no tag kept driving by her house.
•dispute on White St. where a couple had a verbal argument and the woman said the man "blew up."
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with an accident. A driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported suspicious trucks were selling old junk cars, but no one had permission to be there. Officers later made a report of theft by deception and suspicious activity after they saw a vehicle at the same location. The driver said he'd purchased one of the vehicles on the property from someone, but the seller wasn't the property owner.
•agency assist on Maddox Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck between an SUV and and ATV.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man and woman had an argument and officers gave them both a courtesy ride.
•suspicious activity on Gold Crest Dr. where a door was open on a vehicle.
•simple battery and dispute on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said her husband was physically violent toward her and one of their juvenile children.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where officers gave a man a courtesy ride after he'd been found walking in the area.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle speeding.
•information on Durham Dr. where a woman received an email from someone, asking her to buy gift cards and send her the numbers on them.
•civil matter on Pendergrass Rd. where several people argued over a dog.
•information at West Jackson Elementary School where school employees reported an incident between two parents.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where someone reported people were revving engines and being loud.
•information on Pointer Ln. where a 16-year-old juvenile didn't return home from school.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a man saw objects that didn't exist.
•information on Old Collins Rd. where a man reported his estranged wife may have taken some items from their home.
•burglary on Hwy. 53 where someone cut a fence and took a generator and a dirt bike.
•mental person on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after multiple calls to 911.
•agency assist on Bill Watkins Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck with injuries.
•financial transaction card theft on Ward Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend took money from her unemployment pre-paid card.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman reported her husband locked her out of the house.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a man and woman argued. The woman said the man hit her in the head, but officers didn't see any visible injuries.
•information on Joshua Way where a woman and her husband were concerned after they didn't hear from a friend for days.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Clarks Place where a man reported someone cashed one of his checks.
