The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle wreck. There were no injuries. One of the driver's left the scene and told the other driver he'd been drinking.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a woman was taken to the hospital after having hallucinations and possibly taking a bad batch of methamphetamine.
•possession, manufacture, etc., of certain controlled substances or marijuana on Liberty Bell Run where officers executed a search warrant while looking for a burglary suspect and meth was found.
•information on Wayside Terrace where a woman got on a school bus to tell a child to keep his hands to himself after the child scratched her grandchild. The woman was told not to get on the bus again.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a woman reported her landlord harassed her. She said the woman is evicting her and yells at her when she's in her yard.
•dispute on Pendergrass Rd. where an estranged couple had an argument over a dog getting a car dirty.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported an employee wasn't feeling well and he didn't think it was safe for him to drive. The man said someone was coming to pick him up and that he'd already been checked by a med unit.
•dispute on Joshua Way where a couple had an argument over child custody.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Stoneview Dr. where a man was deceased, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
•agency assist on Bradford Ct. where an ATV accident resulted in non-life threatening injuries.
•civil matter on Davis St. where a man and his landlord were in a dispute over rent money.
•civil matter on Bradford Ct. where a man and his boss got into a dispute over electricity.
•welfare check on Pendergrass Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•animal complaint on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported another dog attacked her dog. The woman also hit her head on the pavement while she was trying to stop the attack.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman said her husband took money from her account.
•suicide threats on Eagles Bluff Way where a man who wanted to harm himself was taken to the hospital.
•civil matter on Bradford Ct. where a man was concerned another man wouldn't fix his UTV, which he wrecked.
•information on Bill Watkins Rd. where two people had a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after he was found walking near an abandoned business.
•dispute on Bald Eagle Trace where a woman reported an argument with her husband. She said he was intoxicated and became angry, ultimately leaving in her vehicle.
•driving while license is suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle without registration on Skelton Rd. where two people drove four-wheelers on the roadway.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 West where a woman found her vehicle was damaged.
•civil matter on McNeal Rd. where a woman reported a boat she purchased was in bad shape and that the seller asked for $300 to fill out necessary paperwork.
•suspicious activity on City Square St. where officers approached a man who appeared agitated. He said he was uncomfortable with the deputy's firearm.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a door was found partially open.
•agency assist on Ednaville Rd. where officers assisted the Department of Family and Children Services with removing a child from a home. The child's father had a history of violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.