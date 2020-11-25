The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway.
•animal complaint on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported a goat in the roadway.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•agency assist on Lamar Cooper Rd. where officers were called to assist EMS with a patient who was ultimately transported to the hospital.
•juvenile issue on Davenport Rd. where a juvenile left her house and went to her boyfriend's house.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a patrol car was damaged after striking an object that came off another vehicle.
•battery on Mandy Ln. where a woman said another woman jumped on her, punched her and pulled her hair. A man pulled the woman off the other woman.
•agency assist on White St. where officers were called about an elderly man who had fallen. EMS ultimately took him to the hospital.
•disturbance on River Chase where someone reported high-powered rifles were being shot in the woods.
•criminal trespass on Huntington Trail where a woman walked onto someone's property and took a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where someone reported a man rode a bike slowly down a dirt road in front of his residence.
•information on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported a dune buggy was speeding and driving recklessly.
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported juveniles were recklessly riding four-wheelers down the road.
•dispute on Johnson Dr. where a man and woman argued.
•information on Rebecca St. where a woman reported her neighbors caused a disturbance each night with their vehicles that sound like they have no mufflers.
•suspicious activity on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman reported seeing a laser in her window and thought someone might be outside.
•recovered stolen property on Jackson Trail Rd. where a stolen rental truck was found.
•welfare check on Johnson Dr. where officers checked on a man after a woman reported she hadn't heard from him. He was getting his phone fixed.
•information on Lamar Cooper Rd. where a woman asked officers to search her deceased brother's vehicle. They found two Oxycodone pills.
•information on Shirley Ct. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend continued to have mail sent to her residence.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man took 60 Valium pills, trying to kill himself. He threatened officers multiple times and also asked them to shoot him. He was taken to the hospital.
•agency assist on Duck Rd. where officers assisted the Barrow County Sheriff's Office while searching for a City of Winder vehicle. A fired employee said he left the vehicle at his former place of employment.
•civil matter on Old Collins Rd. where someone reported a man hunted on a neighborhood green space.
•suspicious activity on Peal Industrial Ave. where a man saw multiple women at a business. One woman took a satellite dish off a camper. A woman also reportedly got into a vehicle on the scene, left the parking lot in the vehicle and later returned to the scene, leaving the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where a door was standing open on a fellowship hall. It didn't appear anything had been taken and there were no signs of forced entry.
•identity fraud on Antrim Glen Dr. where someone tried to send money via Venmo to a painter, but the account didn't belong to the painter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.