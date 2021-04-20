The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a man suspected his neighbors don't like him.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with an accident with injuries.
•simple battery on Whites Bottom Rd. where a juvenile and a man got into an argument, which resulted in a physical interaction.
•hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a vehicle braked suddenly, causing her vehicle to strike it, but the driver of the vehicle didn't stop.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported juveniles rode ATVs on private property, spinning rocks onto the main road.
•noise complaint on Jackson Ave. where someone reported loud music.
•welfare check on Williams Ct. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•impersonating an officer and theft by deception on Jacob Dr. where a man said someone claiming to be a police chief contacted him and said a woman who he'd talked to online was a minor. She had also reported sent him unsolicited explicit photos and video. The caller said the man needed to send payment and no charges would be pressed.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where a woman returned home and heard loud sounds coming from upstairs.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said he was being threatened. Officers said he appeared paranoid and didn't make sense.
•suspicious activity on Addenbrooke Way where a man heard a noise outside his residence. The sounds may have come from birds building a nest in a wreath.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone found a cell phone.
•suspicious activity on Peachtree St. where someone reported speeding vehicles.
•welfare check on Southhampton Cir. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where someone reported vehicles were drag-racing.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a dog was left in a vehicle for an hour, but the temperatures outside were mild, the windows were cracked and the dog wasn't in distress.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 332 where someone reported vehicles were drag-racing.
•suspicious activity at Sells Mill Park where people were at the park after hours.
•civil matter on Gold Crest Dr. where men argued over the ownership of construction tools.
•theft of services on Glen Lake Dr. where someone took water from a fire hydrant.
•agency assist on Viper Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest after reportedly consuming heroin.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a speeding vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Morris Creek Dr. where a vehicle was damaged after the driver was forced to swerve to avoid a collision.
•dispute on Kiley Dr. where a woman confronted a juvenile for riding a dirt bike.
•information on East Jefferson St. where an officer was contacted about a meeting with a juvenile.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle was found in a driveway.
•suspicious activity at Sells Mill Park where three people including two juveniles walked at a park after hours.
•information on Hancock Pl. where a woman reported a confrontation between juvenile neighbors and a parent.
•suspicious activity on West Jackson Rd. where a woman heard her dogs barking and later saw hand prints on a vehicle window.
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where someone saw footprints on a porch.
