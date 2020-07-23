The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•civil matter on Pendergrass Rd. where a man said his girlfriend's mother closed a car door on him. The woman denied it and said the man had tried to crawl through the rear seat to take children out of the vehicle.
•agency assist on E. Lakeshore Dr. where officers were called for a report of a man screaming. They later heard a man singing and asked him to keep the noise down.
•information on Braselton Farms Dr. where officers made contact with juveniles who were driving a golf cart and informed them a licensed driver needed to be operating the vehicle.
•theft by taking on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman reported her keys and medication were taken.
•hit and run on I-85 where a vehicle struck another and didn't stop.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a man knocked on doors, asking for money, after running out of gas.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported a man entered into the wood-line next to her residence, possibly to urinate.
•suspicious activity on Cotton Gin Row where a man reported four-wheelers were traveling in the roadway.
•agency assist on McNeal Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle rollover that caught fire. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
•deposit account fraud on New St. where a woman reported someone fraudulently used her bank and credit cards accounts, as well as her email. She had previously been in contact with someone on social media, who demanded nude photos and $6,000 in gift cards.
•information on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported her boyfriend was missing after she hadn't heard from him. She later reported he'd been found.
•identity fraud on River Bluff where a couple received a notice about unemployment money, but they hadn't applied for unemployment.
•suspicious activity and information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man found a backpack containing a wallet, phone and other personal items. Another man reported hearing a man screaming in agony in the area and saw a truck parked in a cul-de-sac. Officers made contact with the backpack owner's mother, who had not seen him. She was concerned because the backpack was found, but her son's scooter wasn't.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man said another man harassed him. The complainant had invited the man over to talk.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported another woman called her a "b---h" and said she hoped her family dies.
•welfare check on Charlie Smith Rd. where a woman reported she couldn't find an elderly family member with dementia and Alzheimer's. The woman later returned after searching for dogs that had run away.
•information on Frost Cove where an intoxicated man was upset that a cat ran away.
•suspicious activity on Dumar Ln. where a woman said someone killed her family. The woman's son said she has dementia and that she gets confused.
•dispute on Wildflower Ln. where a man and woman argued and the woman pushed the man.
•criminal damage to property on Cecil Clark Rd. where a man allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend's father and got into an altercation with him, damaging the father's phone in the process. The man admitted to knocking the phone out of his hand, but said the ex-girlfriend's father had threatened him and pushed him first.
•welfare check on Rivermist Dr. where a woman wanted officers to check on her child because the child's father wouldn't let her talk to the child during his visitation time. The child and her father were fishing.
•burglary on Freedom Pkwy. where someone broke into a nail salon and stole a $400 nail file machine.
•information on Curk Roberts Rd. where someone found several children's bicycles on the shoulder of the road.
•information on Freedom Pkwy. where an intoxicated restaurant patron refused to pay his tab and leave.
•dispute on Clydes Way where a woman reported her husband was asking strange. He had reportedly told her that he "had the devil in him" before he began growling. The man refused to be transported and another family member agreed to stay and help.
•agency assist on River Pl. where a woman said she was raped while at a hospital.
•information on Meadow Vista Ln. where a woman reported a man threatened her husband online.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where someone stole a trailer.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his ex-wife refused to meet for a custody exchange.
•damage to property on Walnut Rd. where sand from a dump truck damaged another vehicle.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a man reported a fraudulent charge was made on his credit report.
