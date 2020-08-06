The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Maple Walk where an estranged couple argued while one of them was retrieving their belongings.
•welfare check on Walnut River Trail where officers checked on an elderly woman with dementia. She was OK.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reported a van was parked in a cul-de-sac. The driver said he was waiting for another van to split up delivery items.
•terroristic threats and acts on Ednaville Rd. where a man reported his daughter's ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot up their house in social media messages.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with no injuries.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where a man reported his dogs were barking around his house and he thought someone had been outside.
•criminal trespass on Betsy Ross Ln. where a man saw someone trying to enter his shed. The suspect fled when he noticed the complainant.
•dispute on Walnut Ridge Dr. where two men argued and the incident became physical. One of the men reportedly hit the other several times.
•criminal trespass on Duck Rd. where a man reported a former tenant returned to the property without permission. During one of the trips, the man reportedly drove through the grass in a yard.
•death investigation on Panther Ct. where a man with an extensive medical history was found dead.
•information on Cedar Ridge Dr. where someone received a small baggie with a brown powder inside. The package indicated it was a stud earring. Similar incidents have been reported across the country where people receive an package, indicating the contents are jewelry, but there are seeds/dirt inside.
•identity fraud on Creek View Dr. where someone filed for unemployment in a man's name.
•suspicious activity on Serenity Ct. where a man reported that he was receiving harassing phone calls. He had blocked 25 numbers and was in a group text with around 30 phone numbers, none of which he recognized. When the man answered the calls, someone cursed at him and told him to stop calling him.
•information on Harrison St. where a woman said a vendor at a festival told someone she (the complainant) had tested positive for COVID-19. When the complainant confronted her about it and said she had tested positive several weeks before and was clear now, she said the vendor grabbed her and pushed her out of the booth. The vendor said the woman had tested positive recently and repeatedly returned to her booth, despite being asked to leave. She said she gently grabbed the woman's arm and walked her out of the booth.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman received a text message saying they had been paid to kill her, but were going to show her mercy if she paid them $5,000.
•death investigation on Meadow Lake Terrace where a woman hanged herself.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with minor damages.
•criminal trespass on Prescott Point where a woman reported it appeared someone had tried to enter her home.
•theft by taking on Evergreen Ct. where someone tried to pry off hubcaps on a vehicle.
•dispute on Jefferson Ave. where officers were called for a dispute involving a child drop-off.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where a man received an email from a homeowner's association president asking for Google gift cards. It was determined to be a scam and the HOA president did not send those emails.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 60 where a man took a garbage can with him when he moved homes. When confronted about it by the garbage pickup company, the man reportedly became upset and called a woman vulgar names.
•theft by taking on Erie Point where shingles were reported missing at a construction site.
•information on Ednaville Rd. where a man walked next to the roadway. He declined assistance.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported suspicious vehicles at a car wash. They were gone when officers arrived.
•civil matter on Walnut Ridge Dr. where two people had a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man was walking down the road with his pants sagging and he didn't have on any underwear. Officers with the Braselton Police Department said the man's pants were pulled up and he didn't appear to be doing anything wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.