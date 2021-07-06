The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•criminal trespass on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman damaged his door and threw items.
•theft by deception on Ednaville Rd. where a woman reported someone paid for items at a yard sale with a counterfeit bill.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a five-car accident.
•suspicious activity on Amaranth Tr. where a woman thought someone was in her house.
•battery on Berkley Ln. where a father and daughter had an argument that reportedly turned physical, but officers couldn't determine a primary aggressor.
•welfare check on Whitfield Ct. where officers checked on a man who was OK.
•death investigation on Poplar Springs Rd. where an elderly man with a medical history was found dead.
•suspicious activity on Towne Center Pkwy. where a man saw people walking in the woodline behind a business.
•information on Wehunt Rd. where someone reported people were riding dirt bikes.
•welfare check on Ward Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where a teenager made a comment that scared a younger child.
•noise complaint on Briarwood Ct. where someone reported loud music.
•suspicious activity on Liberty Bell Run where a woman reported a dog was barking outside a home. Trash had also been scattered across the driveway.
•suspicious activity on Crest Club Dr. where a woman heard noises in her basement.
•lost/found item on River Bluff where a woman who was cleaning out a house found documents containing people's private information, along with a bag that appeared to contain controlled substances.
•identity fraud on River Chase where a woman reported her computer was hacked and she sent the suspects gift cards.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where two people argued.
•welfare check on Stoneview Dr. where officers attempted to check on a juvenile.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where officers assisted with a med call.
•theft by taking on Shafer Way where construction materials were missing.
•damage to a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without registration/plate on Hwy. 60 where a piece of gravel from a dump truck damaged a patrol car. The truck's registration was expired.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a woman said a man kicked her vehicle door.
•suspicious activity on Legacy Dr. where a woman said two juveniles knocked on her door and ran.
•suspicious activity and insurance violation on Jackson Trail Rd. where two people were buying drinks at a business. Officers also cited a man for driving a vehicle that didn't have insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.