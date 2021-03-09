The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Jackson Trail where a woman said someone constructing her neighbor's fence jumped over on her property.
•civil matter on Cedar Rock Rd. where a woman said her mother was selling property that she lived on without going through the proper eviction process.
•harassing communications on Quail Run where a woman reported harassment from a family member.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers checked on a juvenile, who had a stomach ache.
•information on Kerby Cir. where a woman lost a firearm.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where a woman reported she and her boyfriend had an argument.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck involving injuries.
•custody dispute on Hwy. 53 where officers stood by during a custody exchange.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a vehicle was parked with its doors opened. The vehicle had overheated.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported a neighbor's music was too loud.
•harassing communications on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman received messages from an unknown number, threatening to send photos showing an alleged affair.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Cabin Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after he didn't respond to someone while sitting at a park. When EMS listed him up, officers saw a baggie of marijuana.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone was shooting a firearm.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where people parked and walked around Sells Mill Park after hours.
•criminal damage to property on West Jefferson St. where someone broke a window on a door and damaged two vehicles.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a woman was sleeping in a vehicle with an infant. The woman's husband was on the scene when officers arrived and said everything was fine and that his pregnant wife was tired and that he'd gone into a store to get her a drink.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers attempted to locate a possible drunk driver, but were unsuccessful.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a parent of a student had a civil issue with the child's school.
•information on Wilbur Dr. where a woman wanted information on abuse.
•civil matter on Downing St. where someone reported people were at a neighborhood pond and they didn't know if they were residents of the community. The people had permission to be there.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a vehicle was parked in the road and the driver asked for gas money.
•damage to property on Hwy. 60 where a mailbox was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Venture Ct. where someone reported hearing knocking on their window. The complainant also said it appeared someone was trying to enter through the door using a card.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a truck was parked off the roadway.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone reported a stolen tailgate.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her "free speech" signs were torn in half.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman struck a vehicle and left the scene.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where people argued during a check exchange.
•identity fraud on Stone View Dr. where a woman said someone used her identity to obtain unemployment benefits.
•information on Hwy. 124 where chickens were in the roadway after possibly falling off a chicken truck.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a smashed gallon of motor oil was in the roadway.
•damage to property on Sinclair Cir. where a box containing cables was on fire.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where neighbors argued.
•burglary-second degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree and theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone entered the main building of a car wash and took money from the coin machines.
•suspicious activity on Lagree Duck Rd. where someone reported juveniles were walking on the road.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported two suspicious vehicles in a parking lot. The occupants were talking.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a store owner saw three people trying to break into his store on surveillance video. They ultimately ran off and officers later stopped a suspicious vehicle, but determined the occupants didn't match the suspects.
