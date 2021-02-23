The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Cabin Dr. where two homeless men slept in a vehicle.
•animal complaint on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported ongoing issues with her neighbor's dog.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone found a purse.
•information on Hwy. 332 where a man found a toolbox in the woods.
•suicide threats on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman was taken to the hospital after threatening to harm herself.
•animal complaint on Winterset Dr. where a man complained of a dog barking all night.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported his trailer had been broken into.
•information on Skelton Rd. where someone put blue dye in retention pond runoff from the new Jackson County High School that is under construction.
•suspicious activity on Muscogee Dr. where someone reported a person dressed in black was looking through a window.
•agency assist on Jesse Cronic Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•financial transaction card theft on Pocket Rd. where a man reported a woman took his debit card and made several purchases.
•suspicious activity on Kingston Pl. where someone heard gunshots.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Hwy. 53 where a man was found dead from an apparent suicide.
•harassing communications on Bristol Ct. where a woman reported continued harassment from an ex-boyfriend.
•information on Hwy. 332 where someone reported a missing tag.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck with no injuries.
•damage to property on Freedom Pkwy. where a vehicle scraped another in a parking lot.
•welfare check on Viper Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital after officers found him unresponsive, but breathing.
