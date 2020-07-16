The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist and welfare check on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers checked on a man and found his house in disarray. A med unit determined the man needed to go to the hospital. The man suspected he had the flu and hadn't eaten in several days and hadn't taken his diabetes medication.
•dispute on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman reported her ex-husband was at her residence to retrieve belongings and she wanted him to leave.
•terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 53 where a couple argued and the man threatened the woman when she called police. He reportedly said, "When I get out, I'll kill you."
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man just wanted to talk to someone about his situation with his girlfriend.
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a wreck after a vehicle rear-ended another. A juvenile was injured, complaining of neck and back pain, and was taken to the hospital.
•information on Freedom Pkwy. where neighbors argued after one of them struck the other's vehicle with a firework.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son took illegal drugs and was "talking crazy." He fled the scene before officers arrived.
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man locked a woman out of a camper after she got upset about a family member who had died. The woman banged on the door, ultimately causing the window to come out. When the man unlocked the door, she took his phone and wouldn't give it back, according to the man. The woman said she was calling someone to come get her.
•dispute on Deer Creek Tr. where a man and a woman argued and it turned physical. Both struck each other.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said another vehicle struck his vehicle, causing him to partially veer off the road. A woman said a vehicle slung rocks onto her truck.
•simple battery on Hwy. 53 where a man and woman got into an argument and the woman said the man pushed her and she fell backwards and hit the corner of the porch.
•burglary; criminal trespass; theft by taking; and possession of tools for the commission of a crime on Reece Dr. where someone entered a pool house pump room and took a pop-up tent. The door had been tampered with and the security camera had been unplugged.
•criminal trespass on New Liberty Church Rd. where siblings argued over rent money. The sister reportedly cut the lock off her brother's door and trashed his room.
•welfare check on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman wanted officers to check on her son after he called her upset. The juvenile's father reportedly got on the phone and screamed at the woman and their son. The son ultimately left with his mother and the father became irate and screamed at the woman. Family members had to restrain him to keep him from going towards the road where the woman was parked.
•stalking on Erie Pt. where a man reportedly followed a woman.
•dispute on Walnut St. where family members argued over $30. The complainant said her daughter's boyfriend then drove "irate" and caused her to hit her arm against the truck door, which caused her to bleed. The two also reportedly hit one another at one point. EMS checked on the woman and re-wrapped her cut.
•Department of Family and Children Services referral on Skelton Rd. where a juvenile said his mother was smoking marijuana. The juvenile said he and another juvenile didn't feel safe at their mother's residence due to previous incidents. DFACS determined not to relocate the children, but came up with a safety plan. The children's mother later approached officers about the juveniles not giving her their phones and was upset they called 911. Officers told her they wouldn't make the children turn over the phones and said if she tried to hinder them from calling 911, they'd arrest her.
•burglary on McNeal Rd. where locks had been cut on a trailer and a dirt bike was taken, along with Fox Shocks.
•suicide threats on Jackson Trail Rd. where hospice workers contacted authorities about a man possibly making comments about harming his wife and himself.
•suspicious activity on White St. where a woman reported a man was parked in the area and she thought the man was watching children. The man said he was looking to build a house in the area.
•dispute on Maverick Dr. where a woman reportedly showed up at a residence, demanding a vehicle that her ex-husband had there.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where two men said a family member who they lived with told them to leave and come back at a reasonable hour. They had reportedly showed up in the night and one of the men wanted his dogs.
•damage to property on Merchants Park Dr. where a vehicle door caused paint damage to another vehicle.
•dispute on Shirley Ct. where a man reported work vehicles parked outside his house, partially in his yard.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a man got upset after someone damaged his mailbox.
