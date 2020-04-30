The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by conversion on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported she left her vehicle at a convenience store and someone picked it up for her. She later got a call from someone, who claimed they'd purchased the vehicle and needed the title.
•burglary on Morris Creek Dr. where someone took a new gas range and microwave from a construction site.
•information on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man reported an Instagram user sent him private messages of his truck and told him to meet them at an address. The Instagram user said if he called the police, he wouldn't like the outcome.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted after a vehicle rear-ended another. EMS tended to one of the drivers, who didn't want to be transported.
