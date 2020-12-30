The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck involving two tractor-trailers.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a store employee confronted a man about shoplifting.
•custody dispute on Skelton Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband yelled at their daughter.
•custody dispute on Hickory Walk where a man reported his ex-wife told him she wasn't going to let him pick up their children.
•agency assist on Hudson Dr. where officers assisted with a residential fire.
•civil matter on Arbor Trace where a woman wanted officers on the scene while her estranged husband retrieved his belongings.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman said her roommate put all of her belongings outside. The woman agreed to leave the residence.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a woman who suffers from mental illness said she felt threatened by her husband. Officers said the woman refused medical treatment.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man found litter on the side of the road.
•agency assist on Pendergrass Rd. where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck.
•suicide threats on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman left a suicide note on her phone, but was later found safe.
•welfare check on Penny Ln. where officers tried to check on a woman, but were unsuccessful.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where someone reported their neighbors were fighting. The couple said the argument was verbal only.
•hit and run; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; aggressive driving; driving on the wrong side of the roadway; failure to maintain lane; failure to stop at a stop sign; and tail light violation on Jackson Trail Rd. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle, which fled and hit a mailbox and a vehicle in the process.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman fell asleep outside a gate while waiting on someone.
•welfare check on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers did a welfare check for West Jackson Middle School.
•dispute on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a man reported a company was installing a fiber optic line on his property, but that they didn't have permission to dig there.
•recovered stolen property on Shafer Way where a stolen truck was abandoned.
•criminal trespass on Manor Lake Cir. where someone entered a trailer and took tools.
•information on Moons Bridge Rd. where someone reported a neighbor was shooting. Officers confirmed the neighbor was shooting safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.