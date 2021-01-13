The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Marshall Clark Rd. where someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
•harassing communications on East Castle View Dr. where a man reported repeated calls about a car warranty.
•agency assist on Old Collins Rd. where the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office found an abandoned vehicle that belonged to a local man.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where someone reported racing vehicles.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where officers spoke with a man who wanted someone to talk to because he didn't know if he wanted to harm himself. Officers provided him a crisis line phone number.
•suicide threats on Ward Rd. where a woman threatened suicide. She was ultimately taken to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Summer Hill Dr. where someone was shooting fireworks.
•animal complaint on Kiley Dr. where someone reported a neighbor's dog barked continuously.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a dog barking continuously.
•missing person/runaway juvenile on Duck Rd. where someone reported their 16-year-old daughter was missing.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man bit into a metal threaded bolt and chipped his tooth while eating at a fast food restaurant.
•information on Timpleton Ct. where someone reported loud music.
•information on Stoneview Dr. where a woman reported her neighbor was shooting a firearm.
•agency assist on Cedar Ridge Dr. where officers searched for a vehicle that had been taken without permission from an address in Hall County.
•welfare check on Prescott Pl. where officers checked on a woman.
•disorderly conduct on Rebecca St. where a woman reported a neighbor fussed and cursed at her and her children.
•animal complaint on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported a goat in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where someone reported vehicles were racing.
•welfare check on Waterbury Ln. where a man asked officers to check on his father, but they weren't able to make contact.
•theft by taking on West Jefferson St. where someone reported dirt bike parts were taken.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a woman was taken to the hospital after acting incoherently.
•information on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a man wanted a refund after a car wash stopped mid-cycle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a woman suspected a family member had yelled outside her residence and had taken items in the past.
•agency assist on Main St. where a woman was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital.
•burglary on West Jefferson St. where someone entered a shed and took a ladder, gas can and shovel.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone reported potential fraud from a man who tried to purchase nearly $5,000 worth of stereo equipment.
•dispute on Old Collins Rd. where two men argued and one of them (the passenger) told the driver to let them out of the truck, then he slammed the door, possibly causing damage. The driver reportedly said "it's on mother f----r" and hit the passenger, who told officers the driver "was on him like a spider monkey." The passenger then reportedly slammed the driver. The driver told officers that the passenger hit him first.
•criminal trespass on Crestwind Way where someone was fishing on private property.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man said another man threatened him after he went to his house and got a fishing pole.
•suspicious activity on Garner Rd. where a woman reported gunshots.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman saw someone walking around her property on a camera system.
•animal complaint on Main St. where officers checked on dogs at a residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man hanged himself.
