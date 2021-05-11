The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a motorcycle wreck. A man was found unresponsive and EMS was called.
•suspicious activity on Dogwood Ln. where a woman heard a loud "boom."
•dispute and animal complaint on Johnson Dr. where a woman said her dog was in her neighbor's yard barking and that the neighbor shot the dog with a BB gun, causing a red mark.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a vehicle was taken without permission.
•suspicious activity on Howe Cir. where officers made contact with two people in a vehicle. They were on a date.
•dispute on Viper Ln. where neighbors argued over parked vehicles.
•welfare check on Duck Rd. where officers attempted to check on a woman after she made the statement that the only way she could get assistance was to kill someone.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said someone entered her house, but noting was tampered with.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a man was missing $20.
•agency assist on Towne Center Parkway where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck that did not result in injuries.
•information on East Jefferson St. where officers were called for a possible custody dispute at school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.