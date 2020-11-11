The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a forklift was missing at a construction site.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53.
•suspicious activity on Chatuge Dr. where someone reported a vehicle at a house that is under construction.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her roommate was behaving suspiciously.
•theft by taking on Boone Rd. where a man reported someone took his truck toolbox.
•information on Otter Ln. where officers were called for a suicide attempt after a man cut his wrists. He was taken via ambulance to the hospital, but the trip was halted when he requested to be let out. He also reportedly got into a fight with Braselton police officers and later agreed to be taken to the hospital.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle was damaged after another vehicle door hit it.
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where family members argued over tools.
•information on Davenport Rd. where officers checked to make sure someone who was shooting in the area was doing so in a safe manner.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck a bike rack that came off a vehicle.
•theft by taking on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his firearm was taken.
•criminal trespass on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man said someone vandalized his vehicle.
•suicide threats on Kingswood Way where officers checked on a woman after her parents thought she was having a panic attack.
•information on Joshua Way where someone reported four-wheelers were speeding in the area.
•suspicious activity on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man slept in his vehicle after it broke down.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man reported trail cams were missing.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where someone took a catalytic converter.
•theft by deception on Creek View Dr. where a woman paid someone over $1,700 for a parrot, but she never received it.
•criminal trespass on Tapp Wood Rd. where people rode four-wheelers in an abandoned subdivision.
•dispute on Olde Wick Tr. where a father and son argued.
•dispute on Meadow Vista Way where a man said his neighbor approached him and started an argument.
•juvenile issue on Old Collins Rd. where a juvenile got upset and took a knife and ran downstairs. Her parents planned to take her for a mental health evaluation.
•abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Ward Rd. No details were provided.
•welfare check on Hancock Pl. where officers were called to check on a student.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers assisted school staff with a student who threatened to harm themselves.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a juvenile ran into the road and started hitting her vehicle. Officers spoke with the juvenile's mother.
•suspicious activity on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported people were riding a UTV on a property, despite being warned to not be there.
•dispute on Creek Side Dr. where a man and woman argued. The woman said the man pushed her and grabbed a pair of scissors, saying he was going to slash her tires. She said he also grabbed a hammer and hit an item.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers took a report on possible abuse at a student's home.
•dispute on Creekview Dr. where roommates argued and one of them said the other threatened to stab him with a fork.
•identity fraud on Durham Dr. where someone used a man's information to open a Verizon account.
•hit and run on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle side-swiped another and left.
•simple battery on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her daughter got into a fight with another child at daycare. During the incident, the teacher broke the children up and the child headbutted the teacher, breaking a tooth. The teacher reportedly grabbed the child by the arms and slammed her down on the ground.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where someone texted a man saying they'd been paid to kill him. The person asked for $15,000 in order to spare him.
•suspicious activity on Kinney Creek Ln. where a woman said someone called her, claiming to be with the U.S. Department of Treasury and said they had warrants for bank accounts in her name.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where someone used a woman's information to file for unemployment.
