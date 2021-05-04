The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•lost wallet on Mandy Ln.
•welfare check on Duck Rd.
•scam on McEver Ln. where a man said someone tried to scam him over the phone.
•damage on Hwy. 53 where someone accidentally struck a cargo trailer.
•accidental firearm discharge resulting in injury on Blind Brook Circle. A handgun went off while a man was cleaning it, causing a wound to the man's leg. He was transported to the hospital.
•possible hit and run on New Cut Rd. where a woman said she was walking to a gas station and was struck by a vehicle. EMTs said she had swelling on her arm, possibly from being struck by a mirror. The woman was reportedly incoherent. She was transported to the hospital.
•possible sexual assault on River Pl. where officers were called to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for a report of a possible sexual assault.
•welfare check on Stone View Dr. where officers checked on two children, who appeared OK.
•loud music on Serenity Ct.
•suspicious activity on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman heard her neighbor's vehicle alarm go off repeatedly and was concerned about them.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers were called for a wreck, finding a vehicle with an entrapped driver. The driver was extricated by fire and EMS crews and the Georgia State Patrol was called.
•theft by conversion on Michigan Cir. where a woman ordered rocking chairs online, but never received them.
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported juveniles were driving dirt bikes up and down the road.
•criminal trespass and criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported seeing a woman's vehicle spin around in her driveway. The complainant's vehicle was also damaged.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a dog had been barking for hours.
•theft by taking on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said someone took her trash can.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and some mailboxes. A woman stopped at the scene and said her son was driving and that she was taking him to the hospital for injuries.
•harassing communications and suspicious activity on Chestnut Chase where someone called a couple, claiming to work at a nearby restaurant. That restaurant had received several complaints that employees had been calling people, but the employees said they hadn't called anyone.
•terroristic threats and acts on New St. where a man received several text messages from a parent.
•identity fraud on Wicklow Ct. where a woman said someone opened an account in her name.
•information on East Jefferson St. where someone reported an unruly student.
•suspicious activity on Old Collins Rd. where a woman said a neighbor saw a vehicle in her driveway while she was out of town.
•dispute on Cedar Rock Rd. where two people argued over property.
•information on Butternut Walk where a woman reported odd phone calls.
•suspicious activity on East Crestview Ct. where someone reported a suspicious driver in a neighborhood.
