The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where two people argued in a vehicle and one of them asked the other to get out.
•abandoned vehicle and damage to a vehicle where officers and fire personnel were called for a vehicle fire. The driver was not on the scene.
•loitering or prowling on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a man reported someone trespassed on his property.
•suicide threats on Ward Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after reportedly taking a large amount of prescription pills.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where someone reported a vehicle was doing donuts and speeding.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman reported someone drove through her yard, causing damage.
•damage to property on Deer Creek Trail where a man said his vehicle slid in the snow, struck a guide wire and got stuck.
•dispute on Country Ridge Rd. where a mother and daughter had an argument.
•death investigation (non-murder) on McNeal Rd. where an elderly woman was found dead.
•welfare check on White St. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•information on I-85 where someone reported a man on the side of the road. Officers gave him a courtesy ride.
•civil matter on Reece Dr. where two people argued over money.
•identity fraud on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported money missing from his account.
•theft by taking on Woods Creek Rd. where someone reported a missing trailer license plate.
•agency assist on Kings Rd. where someone reported a suspicious man ran from a bar in fear. The investigation was turned over to the Braselton Police Department.
•sexual exploitation of children on Buck Trail where someone convinced a juvenile to masturbate in front of a camera and threatened to share the video if he didn't pay money.
•information on New St. where a woman said a man took money from her father.
•dispute on Peachtree Rd. where a man had a dispute with a construction company.
•theft by deception on Boulder Crest where a man reported he purchased flooring online, but it wasn't delivered.
•harassing communications on Venture Ct. where a man reported receiving suspicious calls and messages.
•harassing communications on Caldwell Ln. where a woman reported receiving a possibly threatening text message from her estranged husband.
•suspicious activity on Magnolia Cir. where a man said someone contacted him claiming something was wrong with his Amazon order, but he hadn't ordered anything through Amazon.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a man reported a lost wallet.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with an accident.
•suspicious activity on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone saw a video of people walking in an area.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on New St. No details were given.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on White St. where a woman reported money missing from a Social Security account.
