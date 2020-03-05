The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•simple assault on Ridge Way where a man and woman got into an argument. The woman's mother also reported the man was hitting the woman. Both the man and woman said the argument was verbal only. The man said they'd argued over something small because they were going through nicotine withdrawals. He also said the woman's father threatened to kill him.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a Hall County deputy reported and followed a vehicle after seeing it driving erratically. The driver reportedly fish-tailed, spun tires and nearly struck the deputy. When Jackson County deputies spoke with the driver, he was reportedly agitated and cursed at them multiple times. He reportedly asked to see a supervisor and was upset when officers gave him a warning instead of a ticket.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a driver ran into a ditch attempting to avoid striking something in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a convenience store employee reported a vehicle sat at the gas pumps for an extended period of time. The driver said he'd been sitting there for three hours, passing the time until he had to be at work.
•damage to property on Buck Trail where a mailbox was damaged. Two similar reports have been made at the same residence. The complainants suspect it may have been a family member.
•welfare check on Hwy. 124 where officers checked on a 92-year-old man who was walking on the side of the road. He said he was fine.
•suspicious activity on Boulder Crest where two people reported a man was knocking on doors in the neighborhood.
•agency assist on Thompson Mill Rd. where officers assisted the Braselton Police Department with a swerving vehicle. The driver said he was tired and officers said it didn't appear he was intoxicated.
•hit and run on East Jefferson St. where a woman said someone struck her vehicle in a parking lot and left the scene.
•welfare check on Ednaville Cir. where officers checked on a woman, who didn't show up for work. She was fine and said she didn't get enough sleep the night before.
•information on Ryan Way where a man reported his estranged wife told him his son had fallen at daycare and gotten a black eye, but she wouldn't let him see the child. He was concerned the child was being physically abused.
