The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•financial transaction card fraud on Miracle Ct. where a man said someone used his credit card for transactions totaling thousands of dollars.
•suspicious activity on City Sq. where a man was at a restaurant despite being told to leave.
•welfare check on Peachtree Rd. where officers checked on a man after someone had trouble getting in touch with him. He was OK.
•civil matter on River Mist Dr. where a man and woman had a custody dispute. The mother later called and requested a welfare check on their child. She was reportedly argumentative throughout the incident and said she planned to file kidnapping charges. Officers confirmed the child was OK and the father planned to keep the child until the situation was calmed down.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where two men argued and one said the other pulled a gun on him. The other man denied that, as did a witness who was in a vehicle with him.
•information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his ex-wife accused their son of stealing a necklace.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where multiple people had an argument at a car wash. One person said someone called a man the "n word."
•suspicious activity on City Square where someone reported a suspicious man at a store.
•harassing communications on Lauren Marie Dr. where a man said another man texted him that he would "stomp a mud hole in his a--" and told him to come to a business that night and "take a nap boy."
•suspicious activity on Downing St. where a man reported a topless man knocked on his door, asking for help.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man reported his estranged partner contacted him, despite being told not to. Officers advised the complainant to stop replying.
•civil matter on Thompson Mill Rd. where a vehicle swerved off the road to avoid striking a pipe being dragged by a work crew.
•hit and run on Hwy. 332 where a man said another vehicle side-swiped his and didn't stop.
•information on Grand Brighton View where a woman suspected her ex-boyfriend had driven near her house, despite a bond condition.
•burglary on Pearl Industrial Ave. where someone broke into a mechanical room and took cash boxes at a car wash.
•hit and run on I-85 where a man believed another vehicle struck his and didn't stop.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where someone reported hearing people yelling.
•civil matter on Duck Rd. where an evicted man was reportedly sitting in the right-of-way, but the property owner wanted him to leave. The man was packing up belongings, according to the report.
•information on Hoyt Wood Rd. where someone reported a man came out of the woods at a residence. He said he was photographing a pasture and a barn and planned to paint it.
•theft by taking on Mandy Ln. where a vehicle went missing after a man let a friend stay over. The friend also reportedly took a wallet and phone.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•suspicious activity on Ridge Way where a woman reported someone sat in her driveway in a vehicle. The driver said he spilled art supplies and was picking them up. He denied consent to search the vehicle.
•theft of services on Captain Jack Way where someone took water without a meter and connected to a fire hydrant.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a couple had a custody dispute.
