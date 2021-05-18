The following recent incidents were reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on West Jefferson St. where a woman said a man who claimed to work for the City of Hoschton's water department asked for her Social Security Number. The town said the man's company does not work for the city.
•dispute and civil matter on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman said her mother told her and her children not to come back to a house where they lived. The mother said the daughter had been leaving the children with her without consulting her and didn't tell her where she was going.
•civil matter on William Freeman Rd. where two people argued over possession of a vehicle.
•dispute on Country Ridge Dr. where people argued with each other and with neighbors who were driving a golf cart.
•welfare check on Traditions Way where officers checked on a man who was waiting for roadside assistance. Officers found a vehicle with a note on it, indicating a tow truck was on the way.
•suspicious activity on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man fell asleep in a vehicle while waiting for his girlfriend to text him back.
•dispute on New Liberty Way where a man got upset that a delivery driver damaged a section of grass and made the comment, "well, how would you like it if someone was to shoot at you a little bit."
•dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where an intoxicated man tried to fight people.
•forgery on Hwy. 60 where a woman said her estranged husband forced her signature in order to get a license plate and insurance on vehicles.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a student was disruptive on a bus.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle hit a trash can.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where someone struck a vehicle, causing damage to a fender.
•theft by deception on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said a moving company didn't give him some of his belongings.
•civil matter on Legacy Dr. where a woman asked if she could cut grass on a property line.
•damage to property on Brighton Park Cir. where a delivery truck damaged a garage door.
•agency assist and battery on Hwy. 53 where a couple argued and the woman said the man punched her.
•information on Crimson King Ct. where someone reported a concern at a school.
•suspicious activity on Johnson Dr. where a woman thought someone was watching her from the attic above her apartment.
•loitering or prowling on Freedom Pkwy. where three former employees were walking around a business parking lot.
•theft by taking on Michigan Dr. where a package was taken.
•suspicious activity on Camelot Ct. a woman saw a man walking from house to house. He said he was trying to sell pest control services.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman and her tenant argued.
•agency assist and damage to a vehicle on I-85 where officers assisted with a vehicle fire. The driver was able to pull over. Fire crews extinguished the fire.
•identity fraud on Gold Crest Dr. where a man said someone claiming to work for an employment agency contacted him, asked for a copy of his driver's license and Social Security card and sent him a check for $2,450 to purchase equipment.
