The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Chester Way where a woman sent her grandson to a family member's house a few houses up to get some milk. On the way back, the milk spilled and the juvenile reached to get it. In the process, the grandson struck a parked vehicle.
•welfare check on Stoneview Dr. where officers checked on a woman, who they said was staggering around and looked like she was in pain. She said she had Huntington's disorder, but also admitted to consuming multiple drugs.
•agency assist on Wallace Falls Dr. where officers assisted the Braselton Police Department with a domestic dispute. Someone heard gunshots and a woman screaming. A resident was detained by the BPD.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where several people knocked on the door of a residence, complaining about a man speeding through the neighborhood. They reportedly told the man, "if you want to meet your maker, we can speed that along."
•suspicious activity on New St. where a man reported a truck pulled around the back of his residence.
•harassing communications on Washington Rose Ave. where a man reported an unknown person texted him, stating they knew his address and where he worked. They also reportedly sent pictures of dead bodies to the man and told him he needed to "resolve the issue now or they would resolve it with bullets." The victim didn't know what they were referring to. The suspect also claimed they had the contact numbers for the victim's family members.
•information on Duck Rd. where a woman said she wanted to leave a residence, claiming her boyfriend was verbally abusive, but she felt she couldn't leave.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers checked on a couple that was reportedly in an altercation. They denied fighting and said they had been "fooling around."
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a homeowners association representative reported a family was banned from a neighborhood pool because they wouldn't abide by social distancing standards, but they showed up anyways.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a husband and wife argued because the man had another woman at the residence. The man said his wife taunted him and threw objects at him. The wife said the man kicked her and shoved her. Officers said she didn't have any marks on her, but she was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after requesting to go to the hospital.
•information on Blind Brook Cir. where camping equipment was reported missing.
•damage to property on Meadow Vista Lane where a woman found a bumper was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Blackberry Ct. where officers approached a parked vehicle in an undeveloped subdivision. The occupants said they were "making out."
•agency assist on Peachtree Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck that resulted in injuries.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a man reported his fiance had left his house in disarray. The woman ultimately returned to the residence and was gathering her belongings.
•damage to property and violation of duty to report an accident with property damage on Bill Watkins Rd. A woman found tire marks in her yard and a damaged mailbox and trash can. A fire hydrant was also damaged.
•dispute on Brighton Park Cir. where a man wanted his pregnant girlfriend removed from his residence. The woman told officers the man gets upset when he drinks and that she had tried to talk to him about his alcohol consumption, which caused an argument.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where two people had a heated discussion.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his ex-wife didn't follow a custody agreement.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle rolled into another in a drive-thru.
•dispute on Davis St. where a man and woman argued after the man asked her to leave.
•theft by deception on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man paid someone $500 via Google Play card to do work on a computer, but the work wasn't completed.
•criminal trespass on Maple Leaf Ct. where a man reported someone took his solar lights. He found pieces of the lights throughout the neighborhood.
•theft by deception on Wilbur Dr. where a woman suspected she paid a water bill to a fraudulent company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.