The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a man with a backpack was sitting in a ditch. He was taking a break while walking.
•civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man went to a residence to retrieve his belongings, but the driveway was blocked.
•agency assist on White Trillium Way where a woman said she'd been robbed and her vehicle was out of gas. Officers said the woman stumbled and swayed and had slurred speech. The Georgia State Patrol was called.
•suspicious activity on Kerby Cir. where someone reported a vehicle drove down to a cul-de-sac multiple times and turned its lights off.
•welfare check on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man left the hospital with an IV in his arm. He said he waited for hours after getting some tests done and decided to go home. He declined assistance.
•theft by taking on Luke Dr. where someone stole boxes of ammunition from a yard sale.
•damage to property on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle hit a fence.
•agency assist on I-85 where a vehicle lost control on a ramp and hit a tree. The driver was OK.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle.
•loitering or prowling on East Jefferson St. where a man was reported at a school and said he thought someone was after him and wanted officers to check under his car. Deputies suspected he was under the influence and ultimately drove him home and told him not to return to the school.
•dispute on Ednaville Rd. where a man and woman argued over child custody. The woman also reportedly ran over the man's foot, but he refused EMS.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a broken down vehicle was reported at a church.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a man was using and selling methamphetamine at a business.
•welfare check on West Jefferson St. where officers attempted to check on a woman after she left a hospital with a needle in her arm. She also reportedly had blood clots and was supported to return for a blood thinner.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where a woman asked officers to accompany her to a residence to retrieve belongings after an argument with her estranged husband.
•dispute on Blind Brook Cir. where siblings had a verbal and physical argument.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where a woman said her estranged husband locked her out of the house and she thought he was unfit to care for their children.
•dispute on Crest Club Dr. where someone reported a family member was causing a scene.
•agency assist with a hit and run on I-85.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone went into a woman's room.
•theft by taking on Gold Crest Dr. where someone took Halloween decorations from a subdivision entrance.
•information on Clydes Way where two people argued and one of them allegedly threatened to plant cocaine in the other's vehicle.
•battery on Hwy. 53 where a man allegedly hit a woman multiple times, then dropped her off at the Peace Place thrift store in Arcade.
•information on Wickline Ct. where a man ran out of gas and was looking for help.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man said an acquaintance took his vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Maddox Rd. where a vehicle was damaged after striking debris from a fallen tree.
•harassing communications on Lauren Marie Dr. where a woman said someone hacked her daughter's social media and sent racial and homophobic remarks to her friends.
•harassing communications on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man received odd text messages from a number he didn't recognize. One of the messages said, "Hey, I hid the body now what."
•information on Crest Club Dr. where someone reported someone may have tried to break into a basement apartment. A resident denied that and said a family member may have been trying to get someone in trouble.
•suspicious activity Meadow Lake Terrace where a man was found asleep in bushes. Officers escorted him home.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a couple argued over responsibilities.
