Recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•theft by taking on Skelton Rd. where someone tapped into a hydrant to fill a construction company's water truck.
•civil matter on Briarwood Ct. where a man reported his neighborhood pushed a boat across his property line.
•stalking on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend followed her into a parking lot and cursed and yelled at her. He also reportedly blocked her vehicle in at one point during the confrontation.
•damage to property on I-85 where a man said someone struck his vehicle, but didn't stop.
•disturbance on Lena Dr. where someone reported a dirt bike wreck.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 West where a man learned a family member had put a tracking device in one of his children's bags. The man had reportedly checked with the Department of Family and Children Services before doing so and said he was worried that the parents wouldn't return the children.
•dispute on Old Collins Rd. where a man and his girlfriend got into an argument. The girlfriend said the man struck her car, but officers didn't see any evidence on his car.
•welfare check on Duck Rd. where officers attempted to make contact with a man after his mother couldn't get in touch with him. He was fine and had left with a family member.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where two people wouldn't let a man inside of a residence. They said they didn't want him to stay there any longer. The man ultimately decided to stay at a hotel for the night.
•simple assault on Williams Ct. where deputies were forwarded an incident report from the Jefferson Police Department regarding a suspected child abuse case.
•suspicious activity on Howe Cir. where someone reported a man with a temporary protection order was in the area, possibly trying to intimidate people who were planning to testify in court.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported a man was walking around attempting to sell insurance.
•welfare check on Davenport Rd. where officers checked on a man and told him he needed to update his child's information with the school.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle rear-ended another, causing minor damage.
•civil matter on Hwy. 53 where a man wanted officers to retrieve his children from their mother.
•damage to property on Downing St. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged. Officers made contact with the driver of a vehicle that the man remembered. The two vehicles had corresponding damage, but neither driver noticed making contact.
•suspicious activity on Jesse Cronic Ct. where someone reported a vehicle was left in the roadway, but officers didn't find a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where officers were called for reports of screaming, but didn't hear anything on the scene.
•theft by taking on Hartwell Ct. where drapes and hardware were taken from model homes.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman walked to a gas station after her vehicle got a flat tire.
•death investigation on Amaranth Trail where an elderly woman died of natural causes.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a juvenile said someone confronted him in a drive-thru about a previous vehicle accident.
•dispute on Creek View Dr. where a couple argued and had a physical struggle over a phone.
•suspicious activity on Chatuge Dr. where officers approached a suspicious vehicle. It was an off-duty police officer who was hired for extra duty security in the subdivision.
•transmission of photography/video depicting nudity or sexually explicit content on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband posted obscene photos of her online without her consent. The man also tries to contact the woman, despite being told not to.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man said he gave another man and a woman a ride home and one of them stole a bag of ice from a store. The complainant told the man and woman to get out of his truck and go and the man reportedly took out a knife and opened the blade, telling the complainant he would "f--k you up."
•agency assist on Durham Dr. where a juvenile smoked marijuana and became sick. His mother planned to take him to the hospital.
