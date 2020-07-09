The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman saw a shirtless man walking in the woods behind her property.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle struck a pot hole, then ran off the roadway into an embankment.
•improper use of turn lane; reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; and failure to dim headlights on Hwy. 53. A vehicle passed a deputy's vehicle and a tractor-trailer by driving into the gore and turning lanes. The vehicle made an improper turn onto the interstate and sped up. Deputies ultimately terminated the pursuit after the vehicle exited onto Hwy. 211.
•unruly juvenile on Muscogee Dr. where a juvenile left his father's house and went to a hotel. The father wasn't able to find the juvenile, who had checked out of the hotel before he arrived.
•criminal trespass on Briarwood Ct. where a man reported another man was standing on his property near the wood line. The suspect said he was on his own property.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a vehicle was abandoned at a residence. It contained an open alcoholic beverage. The owner said he'd sold the vehicle to his neighbor, but had kept a key because of payment issues. He agreed to come retrieve the vehicle.
•dispute on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man said a vehicle was damaged after a neighbor's weed eater threw up rocks.
•criminal trespass on Johnson Dr. where someone spray-painted windows and a table at a business. They wrote, "f**k that BLM," drew a heart and wrote "love penis."
•battery on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son and his girlfriend got into a fight. The girlfriend allegedly struck the woman's son and also struck the complainant when she tried to break up the fight.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a camper was stolen.
•suspicious activity on William Freeman Rd. where a juvenile said an older man stopped in the roadway and asked "can I ask you a question." She went inside and the man left.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a man suspected another man took his phone.
•abuse, neglect or exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Jefferson Ave. No information was included.
•information on Ward Rd. where a woman reported speeding vehicles.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a vehicle sat in a parking lot for over an hour. The occupant was using the WiFi.
•dispute on Davis St. where a woman reported her boyfriend wouldn't let her inside the house to retrieve her belongings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.