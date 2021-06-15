The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman yelled at him and threw a rock.
•agency assist on Ednaville Rd. where a woman’s vehicle left the roadway and damaged a parked car.
•dispute on Jefferson Ave. where a woman said her children wouldn’t tell her the new identification number for her insurance and said they would talk about her to her neighbors.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where two people walked near the new high school. A wall on the high school was recently spray-painted.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said someone came to her residence and drove over dog kennel pans when they were exiting the driveway.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck involving injuries.
•information on Jaxco Junction where vandalism was reported at the new high school.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 332 where a man reported numerous missing items.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a suspicious person. Officers didn’t see anything unusual.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle backed into another in a parking lot.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 60 where someone sawed into an exhaust pipe, possibly trying to steal a catalytic converter.
•harassing communications on Lingerfelt Ln. where a man said another man harassed him about a motorcycle.
•suspicious activity on John Randolph Dr. where a man fell asleep in a vehicle outside a business.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said people were on his property.
•burglary on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man said medication was missing from his residence.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where two people argued and officers suspected a physical dispute had occurred, but said there were conflicting stories.
•animal complaint on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported a snake in her den.
•suspicious activity on Guy Maddox Rd. where a woman said a man approached her and her child and asked if the child wanted a coloring book. The woman said the man hid what appeared to be a pipe when he noticed she saw it.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle was damaged while another vehicle tried to pull it out of a ditch.
•harassing communications on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported her boss’ wife harassed her.
•forgery on Chesterton Ln. where someone reported an unauthorized check.
•suspicious activity on Creekview Ct. where a van without a tag was seen driving in the area.
•information on Remington Park Dr. where someone reported a strong chemical smell.
•suspicious activity on Thornhill Dr. where someone reported people were walking with large guns.
•harassing communications on Reece Dr. where a woman reported receiving 70 phone calls a day from different numbers.
•dispute on Walnut Rd. where family members argued.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where multiple people were taken to the hospital after a wreck.
•suspicious activity on Country Cove Rd. where a woman said a man showed up at her residence asking about a dead tree in her yard.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where someone reported people were loitering in the area.
•damage to property on Brighton Park Cir. where a man reported a post was damaged on a porch.
•theft by taking on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man reported his fishing rod was missing.
•violation of family violence order on Maddox Rd. where a man reported people were at his residence loading up their belongings.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman wanted her daughter's boyfriend removed from a residence.
•animal complaint on Old Collins Rd. where a dog bit an Uber Eats employee.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 332 where a man said someone tried to take his tractor. Other items were also missing.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman yelled and screamed at him.
•dispute on Granite Dr. where a man reported issues with a neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.