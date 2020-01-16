The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Buck Trail where a truck damaged a driveway entrance pillar.
•dispute on Caldwell Ln. where a man reported a custody dispute after trying to pick up his daughter.
•welfare check on Kiley Dr. where officers checked on juveniles, who were OK. Their father said his ex-wife keeps sending law enforcement to his house to harass him when she gets drunk.
•agency assist on William Freeman Rd. where officers assisted with a possible overdose. The woman was awake, but incoherent and was administered Narcan. Officers also found a loaded syringe in the bathroom. She was ultimately taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton.
•dispute on Hwy. 332 where a couple got into an argument after one of them woke up the other.
•information on McNeal Rd. where a woman wanted officers to arrest a man for threatening her, but there was no evidence. She also claimed the man had a problem with methamphetamine. The woman got irate when officers said they couldn't go over to the man's house and arrest him.
•harassing communications on Taylor Dr. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her, repeatedly contacted her and showed up at her work.
•civil matter on Country Ridge Dr. where a man wanted to cancel pest control services, but wasn't able to get in contact with the company.
•threats on Pointer Ln. where a woman reportedly threatened to take her daughter back from someone who had temporary custody ahead of a court hearing. In one message, she reportedly said, "I will just move forward with my plans and I'll see both of you in hell."
•suspicious activity on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman reported she couldn't get a key into her door knob and suspected there was an obstruction.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted with a vehicle wreck with no injuries.
•animal complaint on Duck Rd. where a dog bit a food delivery man, causing injury.
•damage to property on Skelton Rd. where a dog attacked and killed chickens.
•civil matter on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman reported she planned to take her stepdaughter to New York, but the girl's mother may have gotten online and cancelled the flight.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Barrow County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle chase. The driver reportedly jumped out of the car at one point, but got back in and was ultimately arrested by Barrow County.
•dispute on Caldwell Ln. where a woman reported her ex-husband kicked the front door and put his hands on her face while picking up their child.
•citizen assist on Tapp Wood Rd. where officers stood on scene while a man retrieved some of his son's belongings following his arrest.
•suspicious activity on Meadow Lake Terrace where a woman suspected a customer was scamming her while making an order. The suspect reportedly sent a cashier's check totaling $2,100 and told the complainant the financier had sent the check by mistake and asked her to deposit the check and send the remainder back to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.