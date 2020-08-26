The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said someone at a residence burned some of his belongings. He confronted the woman and the two apparently had a dispute. The man agreed to come back at a later date to retrieve his belongings.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where someone threw a drink out of a vehicle, which damaged another vehicle.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her mother was at a residence, but she didn't want her there. The mother also reportedly threatened to take the woman's baby and also threatened to "beat up" someone else on the scene.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a woman caused a disturbance and was issued a criminal trespass warning.
•dispute on Panther Ct. where a woman and her husband got into an argument over a vehicle.
•temporary protection order service on West Jefferson St.
•TPO service on Brighton Park Cir.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a trailer as damaged after a vehicle swerved to get out of the way of a dump truck.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported two people were walking around in the parking lot of a business. They had run out of gas and were waiting for a friend to bring some.
•civil matter on White Trillium Dr. where a man said his wife wouldn't let him inside the residence.
•information on Legacy Dr. where a woman wanted to file a report to get a criminal trespass warning against her neighbors.
•civil matter on White Trillium Way where a man wanted advice after his wife took his house key, his phone and his wallet. Officers advised the man that he could return to the residence and the man said he would call if he had any further issues.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a woman received a package of chlorine tablets in the mail shipped from China, but she hadn't ordered any.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where metal piping fell off a truck and damaged another vehicle.
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck. One person was transported to the hospital with neck and back pain.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle drove off with a gas nozzle still stuck in the car.
•dispute on I-85 where a man and woman got into an argument and the man reportedly put the woman out on the side of the interstate. She also had blood on her, but officers couldn’t determine where it came from. Officers gave her a ride to a nearby convenience store.
•dispute on Hwy. 60 where someone reported people were riding dirt bikes recklessly. Officers made contact with the drivers and warned them about driving the bikes on the road.
•information on Gum Springs Rd. where a teacher and parent had a verbal argument at West Jackson Middle School.
•TPO service on James Ct.
•theft by taking and motor vehicle theft on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported a family member took her vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Washington Rose Ave. where someone reported a dirt bike sped past a school bus. The driver said he didn’t pass the bus, but turned around and went the other direction. The deputy told him to be careful.
•theft by taking on Meadow Lake Terrace where someone broke into a neighborhood clubhouse and took an external hard drive.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 124 where a woman took merchandise from a store.
