The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a man and woman argued over a ride and the woman reportedly threw things around the house.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman said a man yelled at her.
•information on White St. where someone reported a scam phone call.
•information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said a woman shot at him during a dispute in Hall County. When he returned home, he saw the woman was parked in his driveway. He didn't stop and the woman reportedly followed his vehicle and blocked him in, but he was able to get away.
•damage to property on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle struck another while backing out.
•damage to property on Summerhill Dr. where a vehicle struck another while backing out.
•theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud on Jefferson Ave. where a man woke up and found his wallet, keys and phone were missing from his apartment. He later found $2,000 had been taken from his account. A woman had been at the residence the night before, but the man didn't remember many of the details from the night.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a man twice opened the drive-thru window at a closed fast food restaurant. After an employee closed the window, the man reportedly began taking pictures of the employees. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
•suspicious activity on Burton Dr. where officers stopped a vehicle outside a subdivision that's under construction. The man said he was planning to buy a house and wanted to track his commute time from work.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Creek View Dr. where a man with a medical history was found dead.
•dispute on Registry Ln. where a man and woman argued over household duties.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a woman wanted to know if she could let a juvenile stay with her for a couple of days after issues at her home.
•speeding on Ward Rd.
•dispute on Joshua Way where neighbors argued and a man complained about lights from a church shining in his house.
•lost or mislaid property on City Square St. where officers found a debit card.
•agency assist on Cecil Clarke Rd. where a man accidentally overdosed on Fentanyl. He was breathing and awake when they left for the hospital.
•suicide threats on West Jefferson St. where a juvenile talked about wanting to kill himself. Officers spoke with the juvenile, who said he was OK.
•agency assist on Zion Church Rd. where a man who had a stolen vehicle refused to exit a hotel room. He was ultimately detained by the Braselton Police Department.
•dispute on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said a man got upset and threw things around the house and in the yard. He reportedly caused slight damage to a door and a vehicle.
•theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where 40 pallets were taken.
•agency assist on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone accidentally cut their leg with a chainsaw.
•civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend wanted possession of their firearms.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman said her teenage daughter ran away to a friend's house.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle was abandoned on private property.
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a vehicle fire. The driver said he saw smoke, so he pulled over and the vehicle went up in flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.