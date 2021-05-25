The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•civil matter on Merchants Park Dr. where people argued over tools.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where someone reported people were arguing and they heard gunshots.
•suspicious activity on Stone Wall Dr. where someone walked around a subdivision trying to sell pest control.
•dispute on Brannon Dr. where a mother and son had a dispute because the son rode a four-wheeler without a helmet.
•welfare check no Doe Ct. where officers checked on a teenager, who appeared to be OK.
•information at Hoschton Park where someone found a firearm.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where someone found a BB gun inside a tire.
•damage to property on Antrim Glen Rd. where a delivery van damaged a driveway column.
•suspicious activity on Davis St. where a juvenile was pacing in front of a residence. He was turned over to his mother.
•identity fraud on Charlette Rd. where a man received a bill from an account he didn't open.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 124 where a woman reportedly stole money from a business.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a woman reported someone backed into her vehicle.
•dispute on River Bluff where two people had a verbal argument.
•civil matter on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her husband sent explicit photos of her to people they know.
•civil matter on Cedar Rock Rd. where a woman thought her landlord turned of her water, which the landlord denied.
•mental person on South Hampton Cir. where a woman said someone told her in the darkness of nigh that someone was going to kill her.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where someone reported a threat via cell phone.
•information on Hancock Ave. where officers were asked to do a welfare check on students.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Thornhill Dr. where a firearm was missing.
•mental person on Southhampton Cir. where a woman with a history of mental health issues said someone was hired to kill her.
•information on Kiley Dr. where a man said someone came to his residence trying to sell pest control.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Hickory Bluff where someone called a woman and claimed her Amazon account had been hacked and money had been charged.
•suicide threats on Hwy. 53 where a woman was taken to the hospital after saying she was thinking of hurting herself.
•theft by taking on Duck Rd. where a storage shed was taken.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled or elderly person on Duck Rd. where a woman said she was being financially exploited and neglected. Family members said the woman has mental health issues and that they'd tried to help her.
•animal complaint; animal control referral; and code enforcement referral on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a barking dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.