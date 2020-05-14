The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle sustained minor damage after another vehicle scraped it.
•dispute on Country Cove Dr. where a mother and daughter argued about the decisions a juvenile was making.
•suicide threats on Hwy. 53 where a teenager was transported to the hospital after making comments about harming himself and cutting his arm with a box cutter.
•information on Maddox Rd. where a student used a school-owned device inappropriately.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a mailbox was damaged.
•theft by taking on Thompson Mill Rd. where someone stole a mulching attachment.
•criminal trespass on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported someone entered a dilapidated storage building and damaged the door.
•information on Joshua Way where a woman reported a juvenile neighbor threw rocks at her residence. The child's mother denied it and said the neighbor was just mad because she'd called code enforcement on her for dumping items on her property.
•suspicious activity on Grand Brighton View where a woman reported a possible temporary protection order violation after a neighbor saw a vehicle parked near her residence. The woman also noticed mail was missing from the mailbox.
•information on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported a possible stolen vehicle. He later found the vehicle and suspected he'd left it in neutral and it had rolled into a wooded area.
•agency assist on Rouse Rd. where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck. Jackson EMC was also called to repair a damaged power pole.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck after one vehicle rear-ended another.
•unruly juvenile on Joshua Way where parents reported a runaway juvenile after their daughter left with an 18-year-old whom she wasn't supposed to be with. The parents also had video of the juvenile stealing their cigarettes and vodka.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with an accident.
•cruelty to children and simple assault where a woman was pushed and threatened during an argument.
•entering auto on Buck Trail where a woman reported personal documents were missing from her vehicle.
•suicide threats on River Chase where someone reported a juvenile made a social media post, showing him trying a rope and hanging it up. Officers spoke with the parents and the juvenile, who got in a better mood while they were speaking to him. Officers said the juvenile had a good support system and the parents said they'd keep an eye on him.
•dispute on Brighton Park Circle where a couple argued and both said the others had thrown things around the residence.
•damage to property on West Jackson Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot, causing minor damage. The driver left the scene.
•agency assist on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers assisted the West Jackson Fire Department with a vehicle fire. The driver wasn't sure how the fire started.
•theft by taking on Bill Watkins Rd. where someone took a trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.