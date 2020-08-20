The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Deer Ridge Cir. where a man said someone contacted him and said something about Social Security. He searched online and found the number was a scam caller.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a man reported cursed and harassed people in a store.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was walking.
•unruly juvenile on Hwy. 332 where officers stopped three juveniles who were walking beside the roadway. A deputy transported them to a parent's house.
•theft by taking on Maddox Rd. where a man said a man who was staying with him took his black Saturn vehicle and phone.
•simple battery on Hwy. 53 where a man said his girlfriend slapped him and left.
•animal complaint on Poplar Springs Rd. where a dog chased and bit someone.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son and his girlfriend argued and she heard the woman smacking him. She said the girlfriend had damaged items in the residence during disputes.
•information on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said she had been arrested for battery, but said she was just defending herself.
•dispute on Arbor Trace where a man and his son argued over chores and the son's phone privileges. The son reportedly chest-bumped the father during the dispute and told him to "get the f--- out of the way."
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his vehicle was damaged after paint leaked from a vehicle in front of him.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a woman reported her father was high and mentally unstable and that he left walking. He ultimately agreed to go to the hospital.
•violation of a family violence order where a man said his estranged wife called him and threatened to get the kids and leave with them after the man filed for divorce.
•dispute on Pendergrass Rd. where a juvenile said his father got mad at him for not cutting the grass.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a woman said a man took her car without permission. The man denied it and they weren't able to find the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman was concerned about a man who was lying in the parking lot. He said he was resting and could go somewhere else.
•damage to property on Rocky Ct. where a man said his vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Duck Rd. where officers saw a man running around a vehicle with a flashlight. He was playing with his son and had permission to be on the property.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man on hospice was found not breathing.
•animal complaint on Shirley Ct. where pigs were roaming in an area. Someone was called to secure them.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a man said two men were walking around a neighborhood soliciting business. When he confronted them about the "no soliciting" signs posted in the neighborhood, the men reportedly got agitated. Deputies made contact with the men, who voluntarily left the area.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted med units and the Braselton Police Department with a suspicious person.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers approached two vehicles that were parked at Hoschton Park. The occupants of one of the vehicles said they were finishing their fast food drinks.
•damage to property on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man drove into a porch, left his information and drove away.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone stole vehicle dealer license plates.
