The Jackson County Sheriff's Office recently responded to the following in West Jackson:
•loitering or prowling and criminal trespass on Hwy. 124 where a man confronted someone on his property. The suspect reportedly drove his vehicle straight towards the complainant's, forcing him to leave the driveway to keep from getting hit. The complainant thought the man may have been trying to steal things from his property.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a woman who had been drinking slipped and hit her head, causing an open wound.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone cut down and took an Eastern Red Cedar tree.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone reported seeing someone near a shop. Officers found a man and woman at the scene. The man had recently been fired from the business. The two were given a criminal trespass warning.
•deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing on Wehunt Ln. where a woman reported purchasing car seats online, but she never received them.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck with injuries.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a man asked a neighbor if they had holy water because he'd seen dark spirits in the area. The man spoke little English, but the complainants said a translator on their phone indicated he was talking about a stump in their yard being a portal for leprechauns and dark spirits and spoke of witchcraft.
•financial transaction card fraud on Chestnut Trace where a man reported he had discussions with a female on a dating app and was later contacted by someone claiming to work for the South Carolina sheriff's office, who told the complainant had been contacting a 14-year-old girl and that the girl's father would be in contact with him. Someone claiming to be the girl's father later called, asking him to pay $1,400 via PayPal to cover the cost of deleting various online accounts. The man then continued asking for additional money.
•loitering or prowling on Wehunt Rd. where someone took lumber from a home site that is currently under construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.