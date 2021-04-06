The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Maverick Dr. where a man got into an argument with his stepson's girlfriend and she refused to leave.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported juvenile who appeared to be intoxicated. They were ultimately turned over to a family member.
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where a woman said a renter was touching her and kissing her, which the man denied. Officers were called to the location again after the man said the woman was yelling and starting trouble.
•noise complaint on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported people riding on four-wheelers in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Charlie Cooper Rd. where officers were called for a suspicious vehicle parked near a residence.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a man called 911, saying people were slinging dope and that someone was going to get killed. Officers tried to make contact with the caller, but were unable to do so.
•animal complaint on Brighton Park Cir. where someone reported dogs in their backyard.
•agency assist on Lingerfelt Ln. where officers assisted with a woman who wasn't breathing. She had a extensive medical history.
•damage to a vehicle on Maddox Rd. where a tow truck damaged a vehicle and trailer.
•noise complaint on Olde Wick Tr. where someone reported loud neighbors.
•information on Cecil Clark Rd. where someone reported people were driving a four-wheeler on the road.
•dispute on Tom White Rd. where a woman reportedly had mental health issues and someone with mental health services was called to do an evaluation. Officers were later called back and the woman was taken to a mental health facility.
•obstruction of officers; improper stopping on the road; open container; and failure to maintain lane on Duck Rd. where someone reported an unconscious male laying on the roadway. The man fled the scene when someone woke him up.
•information on Shirley Ct. where a woman said someone took her package.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers were called about a student making threatening statements to a teacher.
•damage to property on West Broad St. where a trash truck struck a power pole.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a man reported people were living in tents behind his home.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck another inside a car wash.
•suspicious activity on Pendergrass Rd. where an officer saw a door was open at a church.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle was laying drags in a parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a person was walking in the roadway.
•juvenile issue on Dunmar Lane where family members got into an argument and a juvenile left. She later called and said she wanted her mother to come and get her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a man called 911 and was incoherent.
•disrupting public schools on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student left a school building without permission.
•custody dispute on Cabin Dr.
•information on Jefferson Ave. where a woman reported lost/stolen income tax papers.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where an officer saw an unoccupied vehicle parked at a business.
•noise complaint on Deer Ridge Cir. where a man reported loud noises coming from the woods.
•civil matter on Bell Ave. where a man said a woman, who is in charge of his finances, had taken his check and wouldn't give it back.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a faculty member received a package with random items.
•damage to a vehicle on Braselton Parkway where a woman said a vehicle struck hers.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a single-vehicle wreck.
•agency assist on Berkley Ln. where a man suspected a family member took too much Xanax.
•suspicious activity on James Ct. where someone reported a vehicle was parked with several people inside.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported people argued at a store.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported suspicious vehicles on her property.
•suspicious activity on Sassafras Lane where people argued over lawn work.
•juvenile issue on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported a juvenile was defiant and was being belligerent. She said the juvenile pushed her.
•damage to property on Pocket Rd. where a woman reported her fence was cut.
