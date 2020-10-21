The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a side mirror was damaged on a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on White St. where a man found a taxi cab sitting in his driveway. Officers contacted the driver.
•agency assist on South Hampton Cir. where officers assisted with a woman whose blood sugar was low.
•dispute on Blind Brook Cir. where a man and woman argued over money.
•dispute on Glen View where neighbors argued over dogs.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was parked at a vacant residence. Officers didn't find the vehicle and said the house didn't appear to be vacant.
•suspicious activity on Brannon Dr. where a woman said a juvenile rode by their residence after being told not to come back.
•welfare check on Hwy. 332 where officers checked on a juvenile, who was OK.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman said she and a man argued, but she wasn't clear about why she called the police.
•damage to vehicle on Stone View Dr. where a vehicle backed into another, causing minor damage.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a woman was transported to the hospital after a wreck. Her vehicle flipped and officers had to remove her from the vehicle.
•missing endangered person on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man with a medical history didn't show up for a wedding and family members weren't able to contact him.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman wanted statements about years of abuse to forward to a judge.
•unlawful conduct during a 911 call on McNeal Rd. where a woman said a man was harassing her, but she was rambling and hard to understand.
•dispute on Glen Lake Dr. where a man reported a woman was knocking on his door and refusing to leave.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman said she and a man got into an argument over giving rides.
•animal complaint on Jacob Dr. where a woman found a black rat snake at her residence.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a couple argued and a woman hit a man with a brush, then he pushed her.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man was warned of criminal trespass after making repairs at a residence and refusing to leave.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted with a wreck.
•suspicious activity on Prestwick Dr. where a woman saw lights on in the basement and thought someone may have been inside the house.
•suspicious activity on Sinclair Cir. where two people parked to "make out."
•dispute on Wehunt Rd. where a census worker said a woman told her that her dogs were going to bite her.
•suspicious activity on Boulder Crest where a man reported a vehicle drove by his residence several times and slowed down outside the house.
•theft by taking on Duck Rd. where a man reported lawn equipment was taken from his garage.
•aggressive driving on I-85 where a woman reported a man threw a can out of his car, striking her vehicle.
•information on White St. where two purses were found.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a restaurant employee reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot. It appeared the vehicle was for sale and they were advertising it.
