The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•suicide threats on Stoneview Dr. where a man called a crisis line. He said he didn't intend for officers to respond, he just wanted to speak to someone about suicidal thoughts.
•information on Hickory Bluff where a man reported someone broke into his daughter's room through a window and said he had the man on the ground. The daughter had invited the man to the house.
•damage to property on Seattle Slew Walk where a woman suspected her neighbor damaged her vehicle while cutting grass.
•agency assist on Rivermoor Dr. where Jackson County and Hall County deputies assisted the Braselton Police Department with multiple entering autos. One person was handcuffed and taken to a BPD patrol car.
•mental subject on West Jackson Rd. where a man with Parkinson's Disease became aggressive and was ultimately taken to the hospital.
•information on Ward Rd. where a man had an accident on his dirt bike and was bleeding from his head. A family member took him to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a deputy found needles and suspected methamphetamine in a bathroom.
•battery on Johnson Dr. where a juvenile hit her father during an argument before going to the garage to cool off. The juvenile's stepmother reportedly came in and tackled her to the ground, causing a knee injury.
•theft by taking on West Broad St. where a man reported $30 worth of coins was missing from his vehicle after it was towed.
•dispute on Briarwood Ct. where a man and woman were involved in an argument and the woman said the man bumped her, but the man denied it and officers didn't see any evidence of a physical altercation.
•dispute on Ednaville Rd. where a man said a vehicle tailgated him and when he stopped, the driver confronted him and said "I think you're the person who shot my dog." The complainant drove away to prevent any further issues.
•pointing a gun or pistol at another and aggravated assault on Indian Creek Trail where a juvenile reportedly pointed a shotgun at another juvenile. The complainant said she didn't think the other juvenile was going to hurt her and that he had been joking because he was giggling during the incident. A family member came to pick up the female juvenile from the scene. Investigators were called.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where a father and son argued and a physical altercation took place.
•civil matter on West Jefferson St. where a man reported his motorcycle was missing.
•civil matter on Hwy. 124 where a couple had a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man was walking to work. Officers gave him a courtesy ride.
•death investigation on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman with multiple health issues died.
