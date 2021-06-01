Recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Miners Way where a woman found blood in her house, possibly caused by her dog.
•noise complaint on Betsy Ross Ln. where someone reported a loud game of cornhole.
•noise complaint on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported loud music.
•animal complaint on Johnson Dr. where a man reported an un-leashed dog chased his family members.
•suspicious activity on Creekview Dr. where a man said two vehicles were parked in front of his house.
•department of family and children services referral on Hickory Bluff where a woman reported her ex-husband hit and slapped their juvenile child and slammed him into a wall.
•animal complaint on Washington Rose Ave. where a man reported his neighbor's dog chased him.
•criminal trespass on Davenport Rd. where a man saw another man walking on a trail on his property.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle backed into another.
•civil matter on New Liberty Church Rd. where two people had a dispute over a vehicle's speaker system.
•damage to a vehicle on Miracle Ct. where a vehicle struck another.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers were called for a two-vehicle wreck.
•dispute on Eagles Bluff Way where family members argued about a high school graduation.
•entering auto on Logans Way where someone took a door off of a vehicle, but nothing was missing inside.
•information on Tapp Wood Rd. where officers were called for an accident with injuries.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a man wanted to get warrants taken out on people who had broken promises with him.
•agency assist on Joshua Way where a dog attacked another dog.
•theft by taking on Pepin Ct. where windows were taken from a construction site.
•agency assist on Grand Brighton View where a woman took several Adderall pills and was taken to the hospital.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where someone reported a person sells narcotics and drops off prostitutes.
•damage to property on West Jefferson St. where a woman reported a man and woman were in a dispute and the man tried to get into the house. He also reportedly broke windows on a vehicle and damaged another vehicle.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 53 where a man reported a dog bit him.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where family members argued over child custody.
•welfare check on Brighton Park Cir. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•civil matter on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a woman took her vehicle for repairs and couldn't get in touch with the employees.
•dispute on Southhampton Cir. where a man said someone refused to leave a residence after being told to do so.
•juvenile issue on Montvale Dr. where officers were called for a dispute between a teenager and a family member. The teen was ultimately taken to the hospital after possibly consuming a substance.
•dispute on Brighton Park Cir. where a couple said a dog came after them and they had to use a walking stick to prevent it from attacking them. They also confronted the dog's owners about the issue and one of them reportedly said they would hit the woman with a stick.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers approached a man walking down the road, who said he'd been kicked out of a hotel by a female and later had his car towed because his license was suspended.
•criminal damage to property on Wehunt Rd. where a trailer was stolen and an ignition on a piece of equipment was damaged.
