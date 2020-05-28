The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where someone walked onto someone's property and asked to borrow their trailer.
•dispute on Whitfield Rd. where a man reported another man came over, had too much too drink and was belligerent. He was ultimately placed in his vehicle (with the keys removed) to sleep.
•suspicious activity on Downing St. where a woman reported she was unable to find her friend, but later tried cancelling the call because she'd located him. When officers arrived, the woman said he'd gone to the store, but the man walked out of the residence. He refused to tell officers his birthday in front of the woman, since he'd convinced her he was 50 years old. When they went inside to get his license, he said he and the woman had been having sex all day and he passed out, so she called 911. When he came to his senses, she tried to cancel the 911 call. She was reportedly too embarrassed to tell the truth because her husband was coming to get her and she didn't want him to know.
•dispute on Skelton Rd. where officers were called for an ongoing dispute between neighbors. One of the neighbors found a handmade spear on his roof and suspected his neighbors had drugged his dogs with a stimulant. The neighbors had also been hostile towards one of the people in the residence when they were repairing a fence. They also reported "sinister behavior" and said they'd found a mutilated rabbit on the property that later disappeared.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with bone fractures.
•suspicious activity on Lauren Marie Dr. where a woman reported seeing someone walk around their property, but officers didn't find anyone in the area.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where someone reported two people were walking down the road with flashlights, but officers weren't able to find anyone.
•criminal trespass on Rebecca St. where a woman's ex-boyfriend showed up at her residence and refused to leave. He ultimately fled when he was notified that 911 had been called.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Cedar Rock Rd. where a man reported at least 12 people were inside of his residence, burning his belongings. He said they'd broken out three windows. When officers arrived on scene, several people fled. Some of those who remained on the scene said they had permission to be there, but the homeowner denied that. Multiple people were given criminal trespass warnings.
•no insurance and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 60 where officers stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain lane. They ultimately cited the driver after learning the vehicle didn't have valid insurance.
•theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported four letters were missing from a family member's gravestone.
•theft by deception on Emma Circle where a man paid over $50,000 on eBay to an online rental company for a Bobcat loader. The rental company's account had apparently been hacked and the "seller" didn't actually work for the company. eBay insurance planned to reimburse the complainant.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a woman said a man was trying to kick her out, which the man denied.
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a man and woman argued over something on the man's phone. They agreed to separate for the night.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers woke a man who was slumped over in a vehicle. He said he'd stopped to get something to eat and had fallen asleep.
•harassing communications on McNeal Rd. where a woman reported someone she sold a dryer to texted her and asked her for his money back because the dryer didn't work. When she told him all sales were final, he reportedly said that if he didn't get his money, "it was not going to end well."
•information on Jackson Trail where officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck. The driver wasn't injured and the vehicle didn't have much damage, if any.
•harassing communications on Reece Dr. where a woman reported a family member sent an insulting, threatening text about her, saying she was going to knock her out and "beat her a**."
•dispute on Duck Rd. where a man and woman argued. The woman asked officers to tell the man that domestic violence was illegal, but no physical contact was made during the argument. A family member planned to pick up the man so he could separate from the woman for a few days.
•animal complaint on E. G. Barnett Rd. where a woman reported a dog attacked her dog and the woman was bit while trying to break it up.
•identity fraud on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman reported her deceased husband had opened several credit card accounts in her name.
