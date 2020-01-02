The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Jefferson Ave. where a man reported his grandson was causing a disturbance. He fled before officers arrived.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man and his step-daughter had a verbal argument. A neighbor with Alzheimer's also wandered up to the house and the stepfather was concerned about him.
•illegal dumping on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man reported someone dumped trash at the end of his driveway. He also reportedly said, "Well, God's involved. He'll handle it," and "If they gotta die, they'll die. I just don't like cowards, they piss me off." He also said he would shoot someone for being on his property, which officers advised was not legal. The man later told them, "That's your law. That's not my law. I live by God's law."
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone took two chainsaws.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man found a tag.
•financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone attempted to open a credit card in her name.
•suspicious activity on East Jefferson St. where a man was reported at a construction site. He was reportedly around equipment and using a flashlight. The man told officers he had permission to be there and was reprogramming the equipment.
•abandoned vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported an abandoned vehicle down an embankment. It appeared to have driven off the road and into a ditch, striking trees and brush. The vehicle was towed and a shotgun was taken into evidence.
•agency assist on Amber Waves Ave. where a driver struck another vehicle, then ran into a house, getting stuck in the garage. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle. He was reportedly intoxicated and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•welfare check on Moons Bridge Rd. where officers checked on a man, who said he was OK. Another man was concerned about the man's health and said he was on methamphetamine.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where two family members argued and one of them accused the other of hitting her, but officers said there were conflicting stories.
•death investigation on Skelton Rd. where an elderly woman passed away.
•information on Briarwood Ct. where someone found cut-up firearms parts in the crawlspace of a residence he purchased.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers attempted to help the Braselton Police Department search for a person who had left a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on J. D. Brooks Rd. where someone reported a woman was on property without permission.
•information on Summer Hill Dr. where a woman reported seeing something on social media in which someone made indirect threats about students coming back to school.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 124 where someone stuffed merchandise into their clothing and ultimately fled, dropping a cell phone.
•damage to property on Lauren Marie Dr. where a propane truck got stuck in a driveway, causing damage.
•information on Marshall Clark Rd. where someone reported a motorcycle driving without lights on.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where an estranged couple argued and the woman said the man had put his hand over her mouth, but the man denied it.
•welfare check on Oxford Ln. where a man wanted officers to check on his intoxicated friend. He was found lying in the driveway and was unresponsive. His breathing was also shallow and it appeared he had urinated on himself and was vomiting. He was taken to NGMC Braselton.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a man was driving a lawn mower on the roadway.
•information on Macy Ln. where a woman reported her ex-husband harassed their son. He reportedly threatened to kill the woman after a dispute over a vehicle and those comments concerned the son.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle went off the roadway and "slid a good ways" before stopping. It had damage on all sides.
