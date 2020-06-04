The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•civil matter on Legacy Dr. where a woman's pool was damaged by BB pellets and said her neighbor had been shooting a BB gun. Officers spoke with the neighbor's mother, who said the complainant was just trying to start drama. Officers told her to warn her son about the safety hazard.
•dispute on Brighton Park Dr. where a couple argued and both accused the other of grabbing them by the throat. Both had visible redness on their necks. The husband agreed to leave for the evening.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said he shot a squirrel in his yard, then sat down in a chair with the gun in his hand, accidentally firing in the process. A bullet went through his other hand.
•suicide threats on Ward Rd. where officers spoke with a woman who had made superficial cuts to her legs. She denied wanting to harm herself or others.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Ave. where a woman was upset about four-wheelers driving in a field. At one point, she said she wanted officers to do something "or she would." She later said if it happened again, she would "drop him" and that deputies would have to come pick up his body. Officers spoke with the man, who denied going on the woman's property and said he had been driving on the field across from the residence.
•suspicious activity on Winterset Cir. where a man reported someone tossed beer and wine bottles over the fence onto his property.
•theft by taking on West Freeman St. where a man took a for-sale motorcycle on a test ride and didn't return.
•loitering or prowling on West Jackson Rd. where a woman saw someone outside of her window. Other suspicious incidents had also reportedly occurred in the area. A neighbor's daughter said someone tapped on her window and later said that while she was outside playing, a man was in the yard and took off running into the woods. The neighbor had also smelled marijuana coming through air vents, despite none of them smoking the substance.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a vehicle drove up and down a road and stopped multiple times at a church.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle sustained heavy damage, but no one was in the vehicle. The driver was contacted and returned to the scene.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a man received a text message from a woman, telling him to leave his girlfriend alone. Neither he nor the girlfriend understood why the woman sent the text and they blocked her number.
•agency assist on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman who had reportedly been drinking all day took 20 sleeping pills. She was taken to the hospital.
•dispute on Reece Dr. where family members argued and ultimately agreed to stay in separate rooms.
•identity fraud on Miracle Ct. where a man said someone opened a Verizon account in his name.
