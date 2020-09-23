The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on East Jefferson St. where a school counselor spoke to an officer about an case involving a child.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a truck turned around in her neighbor's driveway. The woman previously saw the same vehicle on her property.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a man reported his vehicle as rear-ended and the other driver didn't stop.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said he confronted another driver about throwing trash and the other driver got out a baseball bat before leaving the scene and jumping a curb in the process.
•information on Bradford Ct. where a woman received a money card in the mail with someone else's name on it.
•damage to property on I-85 where debris damaged a vehicle.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son and his girlfriend argued and she wanted the girlfriend to leave.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a couple argued and both accused the other of physical violence.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a three-vehicle wreck.
•criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a man reported $17,000 worth of damage to his vehicle. He suspected his estranged girlfriend and her children did the damage.
•financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 53 where a man reported someone changed his information with the unemployment office.
•recovered stolen property on Briarwood Ct. where a man learned a trailer he bought was stolen.
•identity fraud on Curk Roberts Rd. where someone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration asked a man to send money cards. Someone later called, claiming to be with the Braselton Police Department, and said they had a warrant for an arrest linked to his Social Security Number.
•information on New St. where a woman reported speeding vehicles.
•agency assist on Sunrise Dr. where officers and EMS checked on a woman for a possible overdose after she began acting strangely.
•theft by deception on Hwy. 53 where two people said a realtor showed them a house and asked for $1,400 to start the process for them to move in.
•theft by taking on Arbor Trace where a woman reported a gun was missing from her residence. She suspected her son took it.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle was towed after a woman lost control of the vehicle and damaged it when another vehicle approached with its bright lights on.
•information at West Jackson Middle School where two students had a vape.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with injuries. A woman's wrist was hurt.
•aggravated assault on Emma Cir. where a man reported his wife's former mother-in-law harassed them. She also reportedly struck the man's thigh when backing up her vehicle, but the man wasn't injured.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone found a purse.
•damage to property on I-85 where pieces of concrete damaged a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Meadow Vista Lane where a woman said a man rang her doorbell and wouldn't leave. It was a plumber who her parents had hired.
•welfare check on McNeal Rd. where officers checked on a man after a woman couldn't reach him. He was OK, but reportedly got upset that the woman had called the police.
•criminal trespass on Pearl Industrial Ave. where people took items from a dumpster and refused to put them back. They were given a criminal trespass warning.
•terroristic threats and acts on Ward Rd. where a man threatened to murder people and burn a house down.
•civil matter on Ward Rd. where officers were called for a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Indian Creek Rd. where someone found a gate unlocked.
•mental person on West Jackson Commons Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after wanting to cause harm to someone who upset him.
•civil matter on Athens St. where a man reported his ex-wife forged paperwork on a trailer that belonged to him.
•damage to property on Prestwick Dr. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where someone reported vehicles were "off-roading." Juveniles in the area said they had permission to be there.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a woman reported her son wouldn't move his vehicle to let her move her truck.
