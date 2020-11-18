The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on New Liberty Church Rd. where someone reported a picture portfolio was taken.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers took a report of a student possibly being abused at home.
•dispute on Ednaville Rd. where an evicted tenant called his landlord and said "maybe I should burn this mother f----r down."
•information on Downing St. where someone reported people were riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers in a neighborhood.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman showed up at a residence after an eviction process was started.
•custody dispute on Hwy. 53 where a child wanted to go with his mother after an argument with his father.
•mental person on McNeal Rd. where a woman reported a man threatened her and previously assaulted her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where an elderly woman's vehicle got a flat tire and the woman appeared confused. Family members were contacted.
•agency assist on Serenity Ct. where a woman smoked marijuana and "wasn't acting right."
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a family member texted and threatened to shoot her. The complainant said the comment was random and didn't seem like something her family member would say.
•dispute on Davey Cir. where a woman locked a man out of the house and later blocked him from leaving a room.
•suspicious activity on Mulberry St. where someone reported suspicious people in a parking lot.
•theft by taking on Ednaville Rd. where officers were called for a wreck between a truck and a piece of construction equipment. The construction equipment was gone when officers arrived. It was later found.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor had possibly been on her property and sent her "nasty" text messages.
•damage to property on Eagles Bluff Way where a lock was cut off a water meter.
•recovered stolen property on Ednaville Rd. where a stolen forklift was found.
•battery on Thompson Mill Rd. where a man and woman got into an argument and the man reported pushed the woman, grabbed her by the neck and hit her. He also reportedly threw objects around the house. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
•damage to a vehicle on Wehunt Rd. where a vehicle was "keyed."
•agency assist on Wehunt Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a three-vehicle accident.
•dispute on Clydes Way where a man reported his father and stepmother argued and the stepmother told his father she was going to shoot him. She said the stepson misheard her and that she had said the man "kept shooting his mouth off."
•theft by taking on Chatuge Dr. where someone stole building materials from a construction site.
•civil matter on West Jefferson St. where a man didn't make repairs to a damaged mailbox.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 332 where a man reported his vehicle was stolen.
