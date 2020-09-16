The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•welfare check on Remington Park Dr. where school leaders asked deputies to check on a student who they hadn't had contact with for 10 days.
•information on David St. where a man reported a woman took laundry detergent and a computer, but she said she took the computer by accident and would return it.
•suspicious activity and agency assist on Poplar Springs Rd. where a man knocked on doors asking for help. He was ultimately taken to the hospital after he told officers he was blind from staring at the son, the devil had possessed him, his girlfriend was missing and he was manipulating deputies with his eyes.
•suspicious activity on Erie Pt. where a woman who was house-sitting found a door open.
•hit and run on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle reportedly crossed into another lane and damaged another vehicle's mirror and fender. The driver did not stop.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a woman was loitering around a business and looking into parked cars. The woman and a man were given a criminal trespass warning.
•hit and run on Lena Dr. where a vehicle struck another and left the scene, causing scratches and scuff marks on the bumper.
•suspicious activity on Savannah Ln. where a house-sitter found something open at a residence, but there were no damages or thefts.
•dispute on Marshall Clark Rd. where a man and woman argued over politics and the woman said she was going to leave. The two had a scuffle over a television during the argument. The man said he wrapped his arms around her and placed her on the bed, fearing she was going to throw the television. The woman said she was pushed into a closet wall and then thrown on the bed. She said the man placed his forearm across her chest until she stopped moving, then let her go.
•suspicious activity on Muscogee Dr. where officers confronted a man who was asleep in a vehicle. He said he'd been at a party down the road and had gone to his vehicle to "sleep it off." A resident at the party where the house was thrown agreed to let him stay the night.
•recovered stolen property on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a stolen ATV was found.
•information on Brighton Park Cir. where a woman reported a package was mistakenly delivered to her address.
•possession of a Schedule I drug, operating a motor vehicle without registration and insurance requirement violation on Hwy. 53. The driver couldn't provide proof of insurance and hadn't registered her vehicle in the state within 30 days of living in Georgia. Officers also saw a pipe during the stop and later found additional pipes and THC wax. The vehicle was towed and the driver was cited.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where a deputy observed a two vehicle accident. One of the passengers was bleeding from the head and officers administered first aid. The scene was turned over to the Braselton Police Department and EMS.
•agency assist on Pocket Rd. where a non-responsive man with a medical history was taken to the hospital by EMS.
•dispute on Marshall Clark Rd. where a couple argued and the man threw the woman's belongings down the basement stairs. He said the woman slapped him and threw a TV on the ground, breaking it.
•theft by taking on Bell Ave. where a man said another man took six gallons of paint.
•suspicious activity on Sunrise Dr. where a man received a package that had Chinese letters on it. The package said it contained beads, but it contained seed-like items. Several similar incidents have been reported across the country. A deputy advised the man not to open or plant the seeds and referred him to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
•terroristic threats and acts on Clydes Way where a man said his son who suffers from mental health issues threatened to kill him and burn down the house.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was parked in her yard.
•theft by taking on Braselton Hwy. where a man said someone took a vehicle for an inspection and didn't return it.
•suspicious activity on J.D. Brooks Rd. where a man saw a figure on a trail cam set up at a property he owns.
•welfare check on Hwy. 332 where officers checked on a 1-year-old baby, who was OK.
•suspicious activity on Merchants Park Dr. where officers confronted a man who was sleeping in his vehicle in a business parking lot. He said he as meeting the business owner to play golf.
•burglary on McNeal Rd. where a man reported someone entered a garage and took tools.
